Альбом
Постер альбома Piano Party

Piano Party

Winifred Atwell

The Digital Gramophone  • Инструментальная  • 2015

1

Medley: Carolina in the Morning / Get out and Get Under the Moon / Sleepy Time Gal

Winifred Atwell

2:13

2

Medley: Chicago (That Toddlin' Town) / Cecilia / My Sweetie Went Away

Winifred Atwell

2:09

3

Medley: Sweet Georgia Brown / Broadway Melody / Lullaby of Broadway

Winifred Atwell

2:19

4

Medley: Bye Bye Blues / Let's Fall in Love / After You've Gone

Winifred Atwell

2:09

5

Medley: I Cried for You / By the Light of the Silvery Moon / I'm Sorry I Made You Cry

Winifred Atwell

3:04

6

Medley: The Darktown Strutters' Ball / Alexander's Ragtime Band / Won't You Come Home Bill Bailey

Winifred Atwell

2:49

7

Medley: My Blue Heaven / Am I Blue? / Some of These Days

Winifred Atwell

2:14

8

Medley: It Had to Be You / I'm Sitting on Top of the World / Crying for the Carolines

Winifred Atwell

2:18

9

Medley: Tiptoe Through the Tulips / Me and My Shadow / Them There Eyes

Winifred Atwell

2:33

10

Medley: Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue / Dinah / A-Tisket A-Tasket

Winifred Atwell

2:15

11

Medley: If You Were the Only Girl in the World / I Don't Know Why / My Foolish Heart

Winifred Atwell

3:51

