Piano Party

Winifred Atwell
1
Medley: Carolina in the Morning / Get out and Get Under the Moon / Sleepy Time Gal
2
Medley: Chicago (That Toddlin' Town) / Cecilia / My Sweetie Went Away
3
Medley: Sweet Georgia Brown / Broadway Melody / Lullaby of Broadway
4
Medley: Bye Bye Blues / Let's Fall in Love / After You've Gone
5
Medley: I Cried for You / By the Light of the Silvery Moon / I'm Sorry I Made You Cry
6
Medley: The Darktown Strutters' Ball / Alexander's Ragtime Band / Won't You Come Home Bill Bailey
7
Medley: My Blue Heaven / Am I Blue? / Some of These Days
8
Medley: It Had to Be You / I'm Sitting on Top of the World / Crying for the Carolines
9
Medley: Tiptoe Through the Tulips / Me and My Shadow / Them There Eyes
10
Medley: Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue / Dinah / A-Tisket A-Tasket
11
Medley: If You Were the Only Girl in the World / I Don't Know Why / My Foolish Heart
Memories, Memories... The Golden Age of British Variety Music 20 Vol. - 1950-1962 Vol. 19 : Winifred Atwell "The Queen of Honky Tonk Piano"
Jazzin' Famous Songs
Near You
Grieg: Piano Concerto
Winifred Atwell - Gold Collection
Isadora
Sing Along with Mitch
Holiday Sing Along with Mitch (Remastered)