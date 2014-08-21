Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Greatest Collection

The Greatest Collection

Jimmy Rodgers

The Digital Gramophone  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Jimmy the Kid (Part of the Life of Jimmy Rodgers)

Jimmy Rodgers

2:53

2

Blue Yodel No. 9 (Standin' on the Corner)

Louis ArmstrongLillian Hardin ArmstrongJimmy Rodgers

2:42

3

Jimmy Rodgers Visits the Carter Family: My Clinch Mountain Home / Little Darling Pal of Mine / A Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight

The Carter FamilyJimmy Rodgers

3:20

4

Away out on the Mountain

Jimmy Rodgers

3:22

5

Ninety-Nine Year Blues

Jimmy Rodgers

3:18

6

Blue Yodel

Jimmy Rodgers

3:27

7

Memphis Yodel

Jimmy Rodgers

3:34

8

Lullaby Yodel

Jimmy Rodgers

3:16

9

Jimmy's Mean Mama Blues

Bob Sawyer’s Jazz BandJimmy Rodgers

3:20

10

Blue Yodel No. 8

Jimmy Rodgers

3:03

11

The Sailor's Plea

Jimmy Rodgers

3:08

12

Dear Old Sunny South by the Sea

Jimmy Rodgers

2:48

13

My Little Old Home Down in New Orleans

Jimmy Rodgers

3:06

14

Frankie and Johnny

Jimmy Rodgers

2:57

15

Train Whistle Blues

Jimmy Rodgers

3:03

16

Hobo Bill's Last Ride

Jimmy Rodgers

2:43

17

Jimmy's Texas Blues

Jimmy Rodgers

2:52

18

You and My Old Guitar

Jimmy Rodgers

3:04

19

That's Why I'm Blue

Jimmy Rodgers

2:22

20

My Little Lady

Jimmy Rodgers

3:10

21

Hobo's Meditation

Jimmy Rodgers

3:12

22

Years Ago (Fifteen Years Ago Today)

Jimmy Rodgers

2:25

23

Miss the Mississippi and You

Jimmy Rodgers

3:01

24

Blue Yodel No. 10 (Ground Hog Rootin' in My Back Yard)

Jimmy Rodgers

2:57

25

The Carter Family and Jimmy Rodgers in Texas: Yodeling Cowboy / T for Texas

The Carter FamilyJimmy Rodgers

3:18

1

Jimmy the Kid (Part of the Life of Jimmy Rodgers)

Jimmy Rodgers

2:53

2

Blue Yodel No. 9 (Standin' on the Corner)

Louis ArmstrongLillian Hardin ArmstrongJimmy Rodgers

2:42

3

Jimmy Rodgers Visits the Carter Family: My Clinch Mountain Home / Little Darling Pal of Mine / A Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight

The Carter FamilyJimmy Rodgers

3:20

4

Away out on the Mountain

Jimmy Rodgers

3:22

5

Ninety-Nine Year Blues

Jimmy Rodgers

3:18

6

Blue Yodel

Jimmy Rodgers

3:27

7

Memphis Yodel

Jimmy Rodgers

3:34

8

Lullaby Yodel

Jimmy Rodgers

3:16

9

Jimmy's Mean Mama Blues

Bob Sawyer’s Jazz BandJimmy Rodgers

3:20

10

Blue Yodel No. 8

Jimmy Rodgers

3:03

11

The Sailor's Plea

Jimmy Rodgers

3:08

12

Dear Old Sunny South by the Sea

Jimmy Rodgers

2:48

13

My Little Old Home Down in New Orleans

Jimmy Rodgers

3:06

14

Frankie and Johnny

Jimmy Rodgers

2:57

15

Train Whistle Blues

Jimmy Rodgers

3:03

16

Hobo Bill's Last Ride

Jimmy Rodgers

2:43

17

Jimmy's Texas Blues

Jimmy Rodgers

2:52

18

You and My Old Guitar

Jimmy Rodgers

3:04

19

That's Why I'm Blue

Jimmy Rodgers

2:22

20

My Little Lady

Jimmy Rodgers

3:10

21

Hobo's Meditation

Jimmy Rodgers

3:12

22

Years Ago (Fifteen Years Ago Today)

Jimmy Rodgers

2:25

23

Miss the Mississippi and You

Jimmy Rodgers

3:01

24

Blue Yodel No. 10 (Ground Hog Rootin' in My Back Yard)

Jimmy Rodgers

2:57

25

The Carter Family and Jimmy Rodgers in Texas: Yodeling Cowboy / T for Texas

The Carter FamilyJimmy Rodgers

3:18

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Movie Songs

Movie Songs

Постер альбома Arrows in the Gale

Arrows in the Gale

Постер альбома St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

Постер альбома Under The Christmas Tree

Under The Christmas Tree

Постер альбома I'm Looking for an Angel

I'm Looking for an Angel

Постер альбома Cherry

Cherry