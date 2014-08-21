The Greatest Collection

Слушатели
Jimmy Rodgers
1
Jimmy the Kid (Part of the Life of Jimmy Rodgers)
2
Blue Yodel No. 9 (Standin' on the Corner)
Louis ArmstrongLillian Hardin ArmstrongJimmy Rodgers
3
Jimmy Rodgers Visits the Carter Family: My Clinch Mountain Home / Little Darling Pal of Mine / A Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight
The Carter FamilyJimmy Rodgers
4
Away out on the Mountain
5
Ninety-Nine Year Blues
6
Blue Yodel
7
Memphis Yodel
8
Lullaby Yodel
9
Jimmy's Mean Mama Blues
Bob Sawyer’s Jazz BandJimmy Rodgers
10
Blue Yodel No. 8
11
The Sailor's Plea
12
Dear Old Sunny South by the Sea
13
My Little Old Home Down in New Orleans
14
Frankie and Johnny
15
Train Whistle Blues
16
Hobo Bill's Last Ride
17
Jimmy's Texas Blues
18
You and My Old Guitar
19
That's Why I'm Blue
20
My Little Lady
21
Hobo's Meditation
22
Years Ago (Fifteen Years Ago Today)
23
Miss the Mississippi and You
24
Blue Yodel No. 10 (Ground Hog Rootin' in My Back Yard)
25
The Carter Family and Jimmy Rodgers in Texas: Yodeling Cowboy / T for Texas
