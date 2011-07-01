Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Archive '56-'59

Archive '56-'59

Lena Horne

The Digital Gramophone  • Джаз  • 2011

1

Tomorrow Mountain

Lena Horne

3:00

2

Out of This World

Lena Horne

3:39

3

Summertime

Lena Horne

2:55

4

Mad About the Boy

 🅴

Lena Horne

3:09

5

Ridin' on the Moon

Lena Horne

2:00

6

Stormy Weather

Lena Horne

3:49

7

Baby, Won't You Please Come Home

Lena Horne

2:17

8

Any Place I Hang My Hat Is Home

Lena Horne

3:38

9

I'll Be Around

Lena Horne

3:02

10

I Wonder What Became of Me

 🅴

Lena Horne

3:02

11

Just One of Those Things

Lena Horne

2:18

12

You don't Have to Know the Language (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:58

13

Like Someone in Love (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:01

14

It's Anybody's Spring (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:23

15

But Beautiful (Stereo)

Lena Horne

4:04

16

Just My Luck (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:37

17

Get Rid of Monday (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:54

18

A Friend of Yours (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:13

19

It Could Happen to You (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:59

20

Sleigh Ride in July (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:26

21

My Heart is a Hobo (Stereo)

Lena Horne

1:57

22

Polka Dots and Moonbeams (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:12

23

Ring the Bell (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:15

1

Tomorrow Mountain

Lena Horne

3:00

2

Out of This World

Lena Horne

3:39

3

Summertime

Lena Horne

2:55

4

Mad About the Boy

 🅴

Lena Horne

3:09

5

Ridin' on the Moon

Lena Horne

2:00

6

Stormy Weather

Lena Horne

3:49

7

Baby, Won't You Please Come Home

Lena Horne

2:17

8

Any Place I Hang My Hat Is Home

Lena Horne

3:38

9

I'll Be Around

Lena Horne

3:02

10

I Wonder What Became of Me

 🅴

Lena Horne

3:02

11

Just One of Those Things

Lena Horne

2:18

12

You don't Have to Know the Language (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:58

13

Like Someone in Love (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:01

14

It's Anybody's Spring (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:23

15

But Beautiful (Stereo)

Lena Horne

4:04

16

Just My Luck (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:37

17

Get Rid of Monday (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:54

18

A Friend of Yours (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:13

19

It Could Happen to You (Stereo)

Lena Horne

2:59

20

Sleigh Ride in July (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:26

21

My Heart is a Hobo (Stereo)

Lena Horne

1:57

22

Polka Dots and Moonbeams (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:12

23

Ring the Bell (Stereo)

Lena Horne

3:15

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Jazz Legends, Vol. 2

Jazz Legends, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Jazz Legends, Vol. 1

Jazz Legends, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Lena Horne, Vol. 2

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Lena Horne, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Lena Horne, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Lena Horne, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Lena Horne

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Lena Horne

Постер альбома JazzOmatic, Vol. 2

JazzOmatic, Vol. 2