Archive '56-'59

Lena Horne
1
Tomorrow Mountain
2
Out of This World
3
Summertime
4
Mad About the Boy
5
Ridin' on the Moon
6
Stormy Weather
7
Baby, Won't You Please Come Home
8
Any Place I Hang My Hat Is Home
9
I'll Be Around
10
I Wonder What Became of Me
11
Just One of Those Things
12
You don't Have to Know the Language (Stereo)
13
Like Someone in Love (Stereo)
14
It's Anybody's Spring (Stereo)
15
But Beautiful (Stereo)
16
Just My Luck (Stereo)
17
Get Rid of Monday (Stereo)
18
A Friend of Yours (Stereo)
19
It Could Happen to You (Stereo)
20
Sleigh Ride in July (Stereo)
21
My Heart is a Hobo (Stereo)
22
Polka Dots and Moonbeams (Stereo)
23
Ring the Bell (Stereo)
Jazz Legends, Vol. 2
Jazz Legends, Vol. 1
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Lena Horne, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Lena Horne, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Lena Horne
JazzOmatic, Vol. 2
