Double 7: Seven Rags, Seven Boogies

Winifred Atwell
1
Twelfth Street Rag
2
Johnson Rag
3
Steamboat Rag
4
Temptation Rag
5
Russian Rag
6
Maple Leaf Rag
7
Dynamite Rag
8
Bumble Boogie
9
Hamp's Boogie Woogie
10
Yancey Special
11
Dob's Boogie
12
Boogie in the Groove
13
Vine Street Boogie
14
Jimmy Dorsey's Boogie
Memories, Memories... The Golden Age of British Variety Music 20 Vol. - 1950-1962 Vol. 19 : Winifred Atwell "The Queen of Honky Tonk Piano"
Jazzin' Famous Songs
Near You
Grieg: Piano Concerto
Winifred Atwell - Gold Collection
Показать ещё
The Very Best Of
Erfrischende Zitrone
Ethiopiques, Vol. 7: Erè mèla mèla 1975-1978
Baltic Soul Weekender, Vol. 5
Doo Wop Oldies Intimate Dance Classics, Vol 2
Momentum