Bert Kaempfert
1
Wonderland By Night (Digitally Remastered 2011)
2
April In Portugal (Digitally Remastered 2011)
3
La Vie En Rose (Digitally Remastered 2011)
4
Happiness Never Comes Too Late (Digitally Remastered 2011)
5
On The Alamo (Digitally Remastered 2011)
6
As I Love You (Digitally Remastered 2011)
7
Dreaming The Blues (Digitally Remastered 2011)
8
Tammy (Digitally Remastered 2011)
9
The Aim Of My Desire (Digitally Remastered 2011)
10
The Song Is Yours Alone (Digitally Remastered 2011)
11
Drifting And Dreaming (Digitally Remastered 2011)
12
Stay With Me (Digitally Remastered 2011)
13
Lullaby For Lovers (Digitally Remastered 2011)
14
Sempre Que Lisboa Canta (Digitally Remastered 2011)
15
You Don't Know Me (Digitally Remastered 2011)
16
Midnight Blues (Digitally Remastered 2011)
Wunderland Bei Nacht (Wonderland By Night) - Dreaming The Blues
