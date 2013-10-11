Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Frederic Chopin: Selected piano works

Frederic Chopin: Selected piano works

Rafal Lewandowski

Soliton  • Классическая музыка  • 2013

1

Impromptu in C sharp minor op.posth

Rafal Lewandowski

5:03

2

Scherzo in B flat minor, op.31

Rafal Lewandowski

9:05

3

Waltz in C sharp minor op.64. no. 2

Rafal Lewandowski

3:32

4

Etude in E major, op.10 no.3

Rafal Lewandowski

3:36

5

Mazurka in A flat major, Op. posth

Rafal Lewandowski

1:48

6

Mazurka in C sharp minor op.50 no.3

Rafal Lewandowski

5:10

7

Barcarolle in F sharp major op.60

Rafal Lewandowski

7:51

8

Polonaise in B-flat major, Op. posth

Rafal Lewandowski

3:41

9

Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 40 no. 2

Rafal Lewandowski

5:26

10

Polonaise in A flat major, op.53

Rafal Lewandowski

6:24

1

Impromptu in C sharp minor op.posth

Rafal Lewandowski

5:03

2

Scherzo in B flat minor, op.31

Rafal Lewandowski

9:05

3

Waltz in C sharp minor op.64. no. 2

Rafal Lewandowski

3:32

4

Etude in E major, op.10 no.3

Rafal Lewandowski

3:36

5

Mazurka in A flat major, Op. posth

Rafal Lewandowski

1:48

6

Mazurka in C sharp minor op.50 no.3

Rafal Lewandowski

5:10

7

Barcarolle in F sharp major op.60

Rafal Lewandowski

7:51

8

Polonaise in B-flat major, Op. posth

Rafal Lewandowski

3:41

9

Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 40 no. 2

Rafal Lewandowski

5:26

10

Polonaise in A flat major, op.53

Rafal Lewandowski

6:24

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Frederic Chopin: Sonatas

Frederic Chopin: Sonatas

Постер альбома Kreisler: Beautiful Rosemary (2)

Kreisler: Beautiful Rosemary (2)

Постер альбома Chopin: Polonez As-Dur 1 (3)

Chopin: Polonez As-Dur 1 (3)

Постер альбома Kreisler: Suffering of love, Libesleid (1)

Kreisler: Suffering of love, Libesleid (1)

Постер альбома Wieniawski: Kujaviak (2)

Wieniawski: Kujaviak (2)

Постер альбома Kreisler:Gypsy, Zigeunerin (2)

Kreisler:Gypsy, Zigeunerin (2)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Classique Relax

Classique Relax

Постер альбома Busoni: Sonata No.2 in Mi minore, Op.36a per Violino e Pianoforte - Respighi: Sonata in Si minore per Violino e Pianoforte

Busoni: Sonata No.2 in Mi minore, Op.36a per Violino e Pianoforte - Respighi: Sonata in Si minore per Violino e Pianoforte

Постер альбома Song of Storms (From the Legend of Zelda, Ocarina of Time)

Song of Storms (From the Legend of Zelda, Ocarina of Time)

Постер альбома Nessun dorma, Vol. 1

Nessun dorma, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Songs of Love: Children's, Vol. 298

Songs of Love: Children's, Vol. 298

Постер альбома Easy Christmas Music

Easy Christmas Music