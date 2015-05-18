Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The First Time

The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini

Black River Records  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Xo

Kelsea Ballerini

2:54

2

Peter Pan

Kelsea Ballerini

3:20

3

Love Me Like You Mean It

Kelsea Ballerini

3:20

4

Square Pegs

Kelsea Ballerini

3:22

5

First Time

Kelsea Ballerini

4:00

6

Looking at Stars

Kelsea Ballerini

3:18

7

Sirens

Kelsea Ballerini

3:26

8

Secondhand Smoke

Kelsea Ballerini

3:43

9

Dibs

Kelsea Ballerini

3:03

10

Stilettos

Kelsea Ballerini

3:26

11

Yeah Boy

Kelsea Ballerini

3:14

12

Underage

Kelsea Ballerini

3:12

