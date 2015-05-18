The First Time

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Kelsea Ballerini
1
Xo
2
Peter Pan
3
Love Me Like You Mean It
4
Square Pegs
5
First Time
6
Looking at Stars
7
Sirens
8
Secondhand Smoke
9
Dibs
10
Stilettos
11
Yeah Boy
12
Underage
I Quit Drinking
half of my hometown
hole in the bottle (with Shania Twain)
ballerini
club (ballerini album version)
the other girl (with Halsey) [the other mix]
Показать ещё
Deep Desert Dreams
In My Head
Can't Live Without You
Sunrise
Breathe
Pop Favourites of the 80s