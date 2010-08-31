Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Archive '53-'58

Archive '53-'58

Frank Sinatra

The Digital Gramophone  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Young At Heart

Frank Sinatra

2:54

2

Three Coins In The Fountain

Frank Sinatra

3:06

3

Love and Marriage

Frank Sinatra

2:41

4

(Love Is) the Tender Trap

Frank Sinatra

3:00

5

You Make Me Feel So Young

Frank Sinatra

2:59

6

Witchcraft

Frank Sinatra

2:55

7

Chicago

Frank Sinatra

2:14

8

All The Way

Frank Sinatra

2:55

9

Come Fly With Me

Frank Sinatra

3:22

10

One For My Baby

Frank Sinatra

4:26

