Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Rock Instrumentals Live!

Classic Rock Instrumentals Live!

Various Artists

Musik and Film Records  • Инструментальная  • 2015

1

Africa (Instrumental Live)

Toto

5:07

2

Roseanna (Instrumental Live)

Toto

6:01

3

Love Isn't Always on Time (Instrumental Live)

Toto

4:04

4

Eye of the Tiger (Instrumental Live)

Survivor

5:02

5

On the Dark Side (Instrumental Live)

John Caffertythe Beaver Brown Band

5:33

6

Workin' for the Weekend (Instrumental Live)

Loverboy

3:55

