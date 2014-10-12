Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома She's My Girl! He's My Boy! The Boys Sing About the Girls, The Girls Sing About the Boys

She's My Girl! He's My Boy! The Boys Sing About the Girls, The Girls Sing About the Boys

Various Artists

Fantastic Voyage  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

Angela Jones

Johnny Ferguson

2:26

2

Anna (Go to Him)

Arthur Alexander

2:44

3

Barbara-Ann

The Regents

2:15

4

Beverly Jean

Curtis Lee

2:37

5

Brenda

Glen Campbell

2:20

6

I'll Remember Carol

Tommy Boyce

2:23

7

Corinna, Corinna

Ray Peterson

2:42

8

Cindy's Birthday

Johnny Crawford

2:07

9

Diana

Paul Anka

2:26

10

Donna

Ritchie Valens

2:30

11

Deborah

The Crickets

2:15

12

Dede Dinah

Frankie Avalon

2:13

13

Ginny Come Lately

Brian Hyland

2:49

14

Jamie

Edward Holland, Jr.

2:25

15

Jeannie, Jeannie, Jeannie

Eddie Cochran

2:22

16

My Girl Josephine

Fats Domino

2:06

17

Judy, Don't Be Moody

Bobby Darin

2:18

18

Kathy-O

The Diamonds

2:19

19

Leah

Roy Orbison

2:41

20

I Saw Linda Yesterday

Dickey Lee

2:03

21

Lucille

The Everly Brothers

2:32

22

Dizzy, Miss Lizzy

Larry Williams

2:13

23

Hello Mary Lou

Ricky Nelson

2:18

24

Marianne

The Hilltoppers

2:16

25

Maria

Johnny Mathis

3:48

26

Patsy

Jack Scott

2:31

27

Rosaleena

Conway Twitty

2:47

28

Susie Darlin'

Robin Luke

2:39

29

Runaround Sue

Doug Sheldon

2:37

30

Valerie

James Darren

2:21

31

Billy

Kathy Linden

2:00

32

Bobby Baby

Ginny Zee

2:24

33

Goodbye Charlie

Patti Page

2:39

34

Steady Eddy

Dodie Stevens

2:05

35

Are You Ready, Freddy?

Kaye Sisters

2:32

36

Dance with Me Georgie

The Bobbettes

2:08

37

The Wallflower (Roll with Me Henry)

Etta JamesPeaches

3:07

38

James Hold the Ladder Steady

Sue Thompson

2:13

39

Jerry (I'm Your Sherry)

Tracey Dey

2:30

40

Gimme Jimmy

Dimples

2:04

41

Jimmy Unknown

Lita Roza

3:02

42

Joey Baby

AnitaTh' So-And-So's

2:30

43

Big Jim

Lucia Martin

2:33

44

Big John

The Shirelles

2:20

45

Johnny Angel

Shelley Fabares

2:26

46

Jo-Jo the Dog Faced Boy

Marion Ryan

2:09

47

Little Louie

The Blossoms

2:00

48

Motorcycle Michael

Jo Ann Campbell

2:33

49

Norman

Carol Deene

2:21

50

Tall Paul

The Three Barry Sisters

2:11

51

Romeo

Petula Clark

2:42

52

Ronnie

Marcy Joe

2:36

53

Ricky

Pat Reader

2:51

54

Teddy

Donna Douglas

2:26

55

Terry

Leigh BellThe Chimes

2:36

56

Tiny Tim

LaVern Baker

2:22

57

Tell Tommy I Miss Him

Marilyn Michaels

2:46

58

Willie Can

Alma Cogan

2:09

59

Will You, Willyum

Janis Martin

1:56

1

Angela Jones

Johnny Ferguson

2:26

2

Anna (Go to Him)

Arthur Alexander

2:44

3

Barbara-Ann

The Regents

2:15

4

Beverly Jean

Curtis Lee

2:37

5

Brenda

Glen Campbell

2:20

6

I'll Remember Carol

Tommy Boyce

2:23

7

Corinna, Corinna

Ray Peterson

2:42

8

Cindy's Birthday

Johnny Crawford

2:07

9

Diana

Paul Anka

2:26

10

Donna

Ritchie Valens

2:30

11

Deborah

The Crickets

2:15

12

Dede Dinah

Frankie Avalon

2:13

13

Ginny Come Lately

Brian Hyland

2:49

14

Jamie

Edward Holland, Jr.

2:25

15

Jeannie, Jeannie, Jeannie

Eddie Cochran

2:22

16

My Girl Josephine

Fats Domino

2:06

17

Judy, Don't Be Moody

Bobby Darin

2:18

18

Kathy-O

The Diamonds

2:19

19

Leah

Roy Orbison

2:41

20

I Saw Linda Yesterday

Dickey Lee

2:03

21

Lucille

The Everly Brothers

2:32

22

Dizzy, Miss Lizzy

Larry Williams

2:13

23

Hello Mary Lou

Ricky Nelson

2:18

24

Marianne

The Hilltoppers

2:16

25

Maria

Johnny Mathis

3:48

26

Patsy

Jack Scott

2:31

27

Rosaleena

Conway Twitty

2:47

28

Susie Darlin'

Robin Luke

2:39

29

Runaround Sue

Doug Sheldon

2:37

30

Valerie

James Darren

2:21

31

Billy

Kathy Linden

2:00

32

Bobby Baby

Ginny Zee

2:24

33

Goodbye Charlie

Patti Page

2:39

34

Steady Eddy

Dodie Stevens

2:05

35

Are You Ready, Freddy?

Kaye Sisters

2:32

36

Dance with Me Georgie

The Bobbettes

2:08

37

The Wallflower (Roll with Me Henry)

Etta JamesPeaches

3:07

38

James Hold the Ladder Steady

Sue Thompson

2:13

39

Jerry (I'm Your Sherry)

Tracey Dey

2:30

40

Gimme Jimmy

Dimples

2:04

41

Jimmy Unknown

Lita Roza

3:02

42

Joey Baby

AnitaTh' So-And-So's

2:30

43

Big Jim

Lucia Martin

2:33

44

Big John

The Shirelles

2:20

45

Johnny Angel

Shelley Fabares

2:26

46

Jo-Jo the Dog Faced Boy

Marion Ryan

2:09

47

Little Louie

The Blossoms

2:00

48

Motorcycle Michael

Jo Ann Campbell

2:33

49

Norman

Carol Deene

2:21

50

Tall Paul

The Three Barry Sisters

2:11

51

Romeo

Petula Clark

2:42

52

Ronnie

Marcy Joe

2:36

53

Ricky

Pat Reader

2:51

54

Teddy

Donna Douglas

2:26

55

Terry

Leigh BellThe Chimes

2:36

56

Tiny Tim

LaVern Baker

2:22

57

Tell Tommy I Miss Him

Marilyn Michaels

2:46

58

Willie Can

Alma Cogan

2:09

59

Will You, Willyum

Janis Martin

1:56

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Cine E Viata Mea

Cine E Viata Mea

Постер альбома ჩემო თბილისო

ჩემო თბილისო

Постер альбома 90s Rewind Pop Hits Party

90s Rewind Pop Hits Party

Постер альбома Танцуйте люди

Танцуйте люди

Постер альбома Один

Один

Постер альбома джаз по венам

джаз по венам