Альбом
Постер альбома Dhol Blasters

Dhol Blasters

Various

Saint Records UK  •  2006

1

Bhangra Mix (UK)

NarinderG MallS Ral

21:28

2

Mela Mitran Da

Jandu LitranwalaJaswant BhamrahWinnie and G Mall

3:56

3

Bhangra (Punjab Mix)

NarinderG MallS Ral

3:58

4

Pattya Kabuter

Ramesh Dadharia

5:12

5

Mere Lus Lus

C S Chan

5:24

6

Ah Bhangra

K. S Bhamrah

3:28

