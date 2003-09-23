Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Solo Exitos Summer Hits Underground

Solo Exitos Summer Hits Underground

Various

Mock And Roll  • Latin  • 2003

1

Te Quiero Comer La Boca

Reggae Sam

3:23

2

Mayonesa

Reggae Sam

3:52

3

Me Gustas Tu

Reggae Sam

4:04

4

Señorita a Mi Me Gusta Su Style

Reggae Sam

3:26

5

Culebrita

Reggae Sam

3:50

6

Enloqueceme

Ettore GrenciOscar SchebelReggae Sam

4:05

7

Toma Que Toma

Reggae Sam

2:57

8

Mami Linda

Reggae Sam

3:56

9

Para No Verte Mas

Reggae Sam

3:14

10

La Ladrona

Reggae SamG. Carballo

3:04

