Альбом
Постер альбома Convergences

Convergences

Antoine Dufour

Candy Rat Records  • Разная  • 2010

1

Lost in Your Eyes

Antoine Dufour

4:40

2

To Run in a Dream

Antoine Dufour

4:19

3

Spirits in the Material World

Antoine Dufour

2:04

4

Paroxysm

Antoine Dufour

5:19

5

In My Own Rhythms

Antoine Dufour

4:20

6

En T'attendant

Antoine Dufour

5:14

7

Hide and Seek

Antoine Dufour

4:30

8

South Side of the Sky

Antoine Dufour

1:29

9

So Little While Road

Antoine Dufour

5:11

10

The Drive Within

Antoine Dufour

4:22

11

Cold Day

Antoine Dufour

4:46

12

Life in Technicolor

Antoine Dufour

2:35

