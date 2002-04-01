Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Time Again

Time Again

Donald Rubinstein, Bill Frisell

Rhombus Records  • Джаз  • 2002

1

Fingers

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

1:50

2

Long Night

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:09

3

I Am Just an Angel

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:27

4

Down the Road

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:46

5

Circle of Repent

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

5:37

6

World Full of Danger

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:58

7

Time Again

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

4:05

8

Cries Like An Angel

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:52

9

Sword Swallower

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

1:25

10

World of Science

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

1:43

11

Things Go Wrong

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:56

12

Lily's Lullaby

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:34

13

Purple Sage

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:53

14

I Just Want to Be Human

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:04

1

Fingers

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

1:50

2

Long Night

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:09

3

I Am Just an Angel

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:27

4

Down the Road

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:46

5

Circle of Repent

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

5:37

6

World Full of Danger

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:58

7

Time Again

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

4:05

8

Cries Like An Angel

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:52

9

Sword Swallower

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

1:25

10

World of Science

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

1:43

11

Things Go Wrong

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:56

12

Lily's Lullaby

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:34

13

Purple Sage

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

2:53

14

I Just Want to Be Human

Donald RubinsteinBill Frisell

3:04

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Acceptance

Acceptance

Постер альбома Tangled Up In Bob and Other Songs

Tangled Up In Bob and Other Songs

Постер альбома Maya

Maya

Постер альбома The Painted Stranger

The Painted Stranger

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Out Of The Woods

Out Of The Woods

Oregon
1978
Постер альбома Trio Tapestry

Trio Tapestry

Постер альбома Rain's Embrace

Rain's Embrace

Постер альбома Jazz Moments for Feeling Great

Jazz Moments for Feeling Great

Soft Jazz Playlist, Evening Jazz Playlist, Jazz Playlist
2021
Постер альбома Jamaican E.T.

Jamaican E.T.

Постер альбома Merry Jazzy Christmas

Merry Jazzy Christmas