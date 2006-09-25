Слушатели
Cathal Coughlan, The Grand Necropolitan Sextet
1
Ophelia Cresent Is Burning
The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan
2
Widening The Gravel Road
3
Foburg
4
North Esk
5
Epiphany Season
6
Black Confetti
7
Fur Jacket On a Hot Night
8
The Adoptees
9
Rat Poison Rendevous
10
The Centre, Revisited
11
Big Wax Hand
12
The Sacrament of Killing
13
The Intake Room
14
Asunderland
Grand Necropolitan
Song of Co-Aklan
The Knockout Artist
Owl in the Parlour
Song of Co-Aklan (Advance Single)
Rancho Tetrahedron
