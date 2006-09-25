Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Foburg

Foburg

Cathal Coughlan, The Grand Necropolitan Sextet

Beneath Music  • Alternative  • 2006

1

Ophelia Cresent Is Burning

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

6:30

2

Widening The Gravel Road

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

4:30

3

Foburg

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

3:29

4

North Esk

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

0:11

5

Epiphany Season

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

4:39

6

Black Confetti

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

4:46

7

Fur Jacket On a Hot Night

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

2:59

8

The Adoptees

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

4:11

9

Rat Poison Rendevous

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

4:53

10

The Centre, Revisited

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

2:15

11

Big Wax Hand

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

3:55

12

The Sacrament of Killing

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

5:00

13

The Intake Room

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

4:47

14

Asunderland

The Grand Necropolitan SextetCathal Coughlan

5:19

