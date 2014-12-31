Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Feodor Chaliapin (Recorded 1911 - 1936)

Feodor Chaliapin (Recorded 1911 - 1936)

Various Artists

Prima Voce  • Классическая музыка  • 1991

1

Boris Godunov: Pimen's narration (Recorded 1911)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:25

2

The Demon: Do not weep, child (Recorded 1911)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:20

3

Traditional: Mashenka (Recorded 1911)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:55

4

Sapphische Ode, Op. 94 No. 4 (Recorded 1914)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:20

5

The song of the flea (Recorded 1921)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:22

6

Oh, could I in song tell my sorrow (Recorded 1921)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:39

7

Boris Godunov: Varlaam's song (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:44

8

Don Carlo: Dolmiro sol (King Philip's aria) (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:31

9

Sadko: The Varangian Merchant's song (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:04

10

Traditional: The song of the Volga boatman (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:29

11

Prince Igor: Galitzky's song (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:38

12

Boris Godunov: Boris' monologue (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:53

13

Faust: Vous qui faîtes l'endormie (Mephistopheles serenade) (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:58

14

Don Giovanni, K. 527: Madamina (Catalogue aria) (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

5:43

15

A Life for the Tsar: Susanin's recitative and aria (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:56

16

La Bohème: Vecchia zimarra (Recorded 1924)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:11

17

Pilgrim's song (Recorded 1924)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:10

18

Mefistofele: Ave Signor (Recorded 1927)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:20

19

Mefistofele: Son lo spirito che nega (Recorded 1926)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:22

20

Don Quichotte: Death Scene (Recorded 1927)

Feodor ChaliapinOlive Kline

8:54

21

Boris Godunov: Boris' monologue (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

5:18

22

Boris Godunov: Clock scene (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:18

23

Boris Godunov: Farewell, prayer & death (Recorded 1928)

Feodor ChaliapinMargherita Carosio

12:23

24

In questa tombe oscura, WoO 133 (Recorded 1927)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:49

25

Prince Igor: Khan Kontchak's aria (Recorded 1927)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:57

26

Traditional: Down the Petersky (Recorded 1929)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:13

27

Aleko: Aleko's cavatina (Recorded 1929)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:57

28

Faust: Le veau d'or (Recorded 1930)

Feodor ChaliapinMichael Cozette

3:42

29

Traditional: Nochen'ka (Recorded 1930)

Feodor Chaliapin

5:11

30

Rusalka: The Miller's aria (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:02

31

Persian love song (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:55

32

Ruslan i Lyudmila: Farlaf's rondo (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:12

33

Elégie (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:27

34

Twofold Litany (Recorded 1932)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:29

35

Don Quichotte: Chanson de la mort de Don Quichotte (Recorded 1933)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:05

36

The song of the flea (Recorded 1936)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:07

1

Boris Godunov: Pimen's narration (Recorded 1911)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:25

2

The Demon: Do not weep, child (Recorded 1911)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:20

3

Traditional: Mashenka (Recorded 1911)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:55

4

Sapphische Ode, Op. 94 No. 4 (Recorded 1914)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:20

5

The song of the flea (Recorded 1921)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:22

6

Oh, could I in song tell my sorrow (Recorded 1921)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:39

7

Boris Godunov: Varlaam's song (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:44

8

Don Carlo: Dolmiro sol (King Philip's aria) (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:31

9

Sadko: The Varangian Merchant's song (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:04

10

Traditional: The song of the Volga boatman (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:29

11

Prince Igor: Galitzky's song (Recorded 1922)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:38

12

Boris Godunov: Boris' monologue (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:53

13

Faust: Vous qui faîtes l'endormie (Mephistopheles serenade) (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:58

14

Don Giovanni, K. 527: Madamina (Catalogue aria) (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

5:43

15

A Life for the Tsar: Susanin's recitative and aria (Recorded 1923)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:56

16

La Bohème: Vecchia zimarra (Recorded 1924)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:11

17

Pilgrim's song (Recorded 1924)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:10

18

Mefistofele: Ave Signor (Recorded 1927)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:20

19

Mefistofele: Son lo spirito che nega (Recorded 1926)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:22

20

Don Quichotte: Death Scene (Recorded 1927)

Feodor ChaliapinOlive Kline

8:54

21

Boris Godunov: Boris' monologue (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

5:18

22

Boris Godunov: Clock scene (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:18

23

Boris Godunov: Farewell, prayer & death (Recorded 1928)

Feodor ChaliapinMargherita Carosio

12:23

24

In questa tombe oscura, WoO 133 (Recorded 1927)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:49

25

Prince Igor: Khan Kontchak's aria (Recorded 1927)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:57

26

Traditional: Down the Petersky (Recorded 1929)

Feodor Chaliapin

2:13

27

Aleko: Aleko's cavatina (Recorded 1929)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:57

28

Faust: Le veau d'or (Recorded 1930)

Feodor ChaliapinMichael Cozette

3:42

29

Traditional: Nochen'ka (Recorded 1930)

Feodor Chaliapin

5:11

30

Rusalka: The Miller's aria (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:02

31

Persian love song (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:55

32

Ruslan i Lyudmila: Farlaf's rondo (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:12

33

Elégie (Recorded 1931)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:27

34

Twofold Litany (Recorded 1932)

Feodor Chaliapin

4:29

35

Don Quichotte: Chanson de la mort de Don Quichotte (Recorded 1933)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:05

36

The song of the flea (Recorded 1936)

Feodor Chaliapin

3:07

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Карету мне, карету!

Карету мне, карету!

Постер альбома In the End

In the End

Постер альбома А может ты не та?

А может ты не та?

Jafy
2023
Постер альбома Где ты

Где ты

Постер альбома Мадмуазель

Мадмуазель

Постер альбома Мама

Мама