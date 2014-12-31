Feodor Chaliapin (Recorded 1911 - 1936)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Boris Godunov: Pimen's narration (Recorded 1911)
Feodor Chaliapin
2
The Demon: Do not weep, child (Recorded 1911)
3
Traditional: Mashenka (Recorded 1911)
4
Sapphische Ode, Op. 94 No. 4 (Recorded 1914)
5
The song of the flea (Recorded 1921)
6
Oh, could I in song tell my sorrow (Recorded 1921)
7
Boris Godunov: Varlaam's song (Recorded 1922)
8
Don Carlo: Dolmiro sol (King Philip's aria) (Recorded 1922)
9
Sadko: The Varangian Merchant's song (Recorded 1922)
10
Traditional: The song of the Volga boatman (Recorded 1922)
11
Prince Igor: Galitzky's song (Recorded 1922)
12
Boris Godunov: Boris' monologue (Recorded 1923)
13
Faust: Vous qui faîtes l'endormie (Mephistopheles serenade) (Recorded 1923)
14
Don Giovanni, K. 527: Madamina (Catalogue aria) (Recorded 1923)
15
A Life for the Tsar: Susanin's recitative and aria (Recorded 1923)
16
La Bohème: Vecchia zimarra (Recorded 1924)
17
Pilgrim's song (Recorded 1924)
18
Mefistofele: Ave Signor (Recorded 1927)
19
Mefistofele: Son lo spirito che nega (Recorded 1926)
20
Don Quichotte: Death Scene (Recorded 1927)
Feodor ChaliapinOlive Kline
21
Boris Godunov: Boris' monologue (Recorded 1931)
22
Boris Godunov: Clock scene (Recorded 1931)
23
Boris Godunov: Farewell, prayer & death (Recorded 1928)
Feodor ChaliapinMargherita Carosio
24
In questa tombe oscura, WoO 133 (Recorded 1927)
25
Prince Igor: Khan Kontchak's aria (Recorded 1927)
26
Traditional: Down the Petersky (Recorded 1929)
27
Aleko: Aleko's cavatina (Recorded 1929)
28
Faust: Le veau d'or (Recorded 1930)
Feodor ChaliapinMichael Cozette
29
Traditional: Nochen'ka (Recorded 1930)
30
Rusalka: The Miller's aria (Recorded 1931)
31
Persian love song (Recorded 1931)
32
Ruslan i Lyudmila: Farlaf's rondo (Recorded 1931)
33
Elégie (Recorded 1931)
34
Twofold Litany (Recorded 1932)
35
Don Quichotte: Chanson de la mort de Don Quichotte (Recorded 1933)
36
The song of the flea (Recorded 1936)
Карету мне, карету!
In the End
А может ты не та?
Где ты
Мадмуазель
Мама
Показать ещё