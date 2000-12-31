Mussorkgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Слушатели
Fine Arts Brass Ensemble
1
Overture to Russlan & Ludmilla
2
Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: I. Adagio ma non tanto - Allegro molto
3
Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: II. Allegro vivace
4
Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: III. Andante cantabile
5
Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: IV. Allegro con spirito
6
The Fair at Sorochintsy: Gopak of the Young Ukrainians
7
Quintet: Adagio - Allegro vivace - Adagio
8
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade I
9
Pictures at an Exhibition: I. Gnomus - The Gnome
10
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade II
11
Pictures at an Exhibition: II. ll Vecchio Castello - The Old Castle
12
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade III
13
Pictures at an Exhibition: III. Tuileries - Children's Quarrel after Playing
14
Pictures at an Exhibition: IV. Bydlo - The Ox-cart
15
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade IV
16
Pictures at an Exhibition: V. Ballet of the Chicks in their Shells
17
Pictures at an Exhibition: VI. Two Jews, One Rich and the Other Poor
18
Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade V
19
Pictures at an Exhibition: VII. The Market Place at Limoges
20
Pictures at an Exhibition: VIII. Catacombs, Roman Sepulchre
21
Pictures at an Exhibition: Cum mortuis in lingua mortua - With the Dead in a Dead Language
22
Pictures at an Exhibition: IX. The Hut on Fowl's Legs - Baba Yaga
23
Pictures at an Exhibition: X. The Great Gate of Kiev
