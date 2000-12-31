Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Mussorkgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Mussorkgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

Nimbus Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2000

1

Overture to Russlan & Ludmilla

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:30

2

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: I. Adagio ma non tanto - Allegro molto

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:46

3

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: II. Allegro vivace

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:10

4

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: III. Andante cantabile

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:11

5

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: IV. Allegro con spirito

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

3:43

6

The Fair at Sorochintsy: Gopak of the Young Ukrainians

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:50

7

Quintet: Adagio - Allegro vivace - Adagio

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

7:46

8

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade I

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:41

9

Pictures at an Exhibition: I. Gnomus - The Gnome

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:26

10

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade II

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:56

11

Pictures at an Exhibition: II. ll Vecchio Castello - The Old Castle

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

4:13

12

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade III

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:31

13

Pictures at an Exhibition: III. Tuileries - Children's Quarrel after Playing

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:58

14

Pictures at an Exhibition: IV. Bydlo - The Ox-cart

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:45

15

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade IV

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:41

16

Pictures at an Exhibition: V. Ballet of the Chicks in their Shells

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:10

17

Pictures at an Exhibition: VI. Two Jews, One Rich and the Other Poor

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:08

18

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade V

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:40

19

Pictures at an Exhibition: VII. The Market Place at Limoges

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:32

20

Pictures at an Exhibition: VIII. Catacombs, Roman Sepulchre

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:11

21

Pictures at an Exhibition: Cum mortuis in lingua mortua - With the Dead in a Dead Language

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:14

22

Pictures at an Exhibition: IX. The Hut on Fowl's Legs - Baba Yaga

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

3:22

23

Pictures at an Exhibition: X. The Great Gate of Kiev

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:02

1

Overture to Russlan & Ludmilla

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:30

2

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: I. Adagio ma non tanto - Allegro molto

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:46

3

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: II. Allegro vivace

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:10

4

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: III. Andante cantabile

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:11

5

Sextet for Brass in E-Flat Minor, Op. 30: IV. Allegro con spirito

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

3:43

6

The Fair at Sorochintsy: Gopak of the Young Ukrainians

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:50

7

Quintet: Adagio - Allegro vivace - Adagio

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

7:46

8

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade I

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:41

9

Pictures at an Exhibition: I. Gnomus - The Gnome

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:26

10

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade II

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:56

11

Pictures at an Exhibition: II. ll Vecchio Castello - The Old Castle

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

4:13

12

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade III

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:31

13

Pictures at an Exhibition: III. Tuileries - Children's Quarrel after Playing

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:58

14

Pictures at an Exhibition: IV. Bydlo - The Ox-cart

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:45

15

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade IV

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

0:41

16

Pictures at an Exhibition: V. Ballet of the Chicks in their Shells

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:10

17

Pictures at an Exhibition: VI. Two Jews, One Rich and the Other Poor

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:08

18

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade V

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:40

19

Pictures at an Exhibition: VII. The Market Place at Limoges

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

1:32

20

Pictures at an Exhibition: VIII. Catacombs, Roman Sepulchre

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:11

21

Pictures at an Exhibition: Cum mortuis in lingua mortua - With the Dead in a Dead Language

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

2:14

22

Pictures at an Exhibition: IX. The Hut on Fowl's Legs - Baba Yaga

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

3:22

23

Pictures at an Exhibition: X. The Great Gate of Kiev

Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

5:02

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома A to Z of Jazz

A to Z of Jazz

Постер альбома Fine Arts Brass Play Baroque

Fine Arts Brass Play Baroque

Постер альбома Hoddinott & Mathias: Summer Dances and Other Works for Brass Quintet

Hoddinott & Mathias: Summer Dances and Other Works for Brass Quintet

Постер альбома Handel, Purcell & Locke: Music from the English Courts

Handel, Purcell & Locke: Music from the English Courts

Постер альбома The Lighter Side of Fine Arts Brass Ensemble

The Lighter Side of Fine Arts Brass Ensemble