Альбом
Постер альбома The Songs of Nicolae Bretan, Vol. I

The Songs of Nicolae Bretan, Vol. I

Julius Drake, Ruxandra Donose

Nimbus Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2007

1

And If Branches Beat Against the Window

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:07

2

Cuckoo, Why Don't You Return?

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:30

3

The Reluctant Debt Payer

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

1:56

4

You Were Such A Knucklehead

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

4:10

5

In Luxemburg Gardens

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

4:05

6

Where Mateless Poplars Grow

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:03

7

Summer Night

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

5:42

8

Gazel

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:25

9

Illusion

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

22:41

10

At The Window On The Sea

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:27

11

Come Down To The Sea

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:14

12

Moon, Moon, You Wily Star

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

1:09

13

On The Same Lane

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:25

14

At The Grave Of Laie

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

5:56

15

And That Sweet Remorse

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

1:33

16

So Far Above!

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

2:59

17

Stars In The Sky

Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake

3:03

