The Songs of Nicolae Bretan, Vol. I

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Julius Drake, Ruxandra Donose
1
And If Branches Beat Against the Window
Ruxandra DonoseJulius Drake
2
Cuckoo, Why Don't You Return?
3
The Reluctant Debt Payer
4
You Were Such A Knucklehead
5
In Luxemburg Gardens
6
Where Mateless Poplars Grow
7
Summer Night
8
Gazel
9
Illusion
10
At The Window On The Sea
11
Come Down To The Sea
12
Moon, Moon, You Wily Star
13
On The Same Lane
14
At The Grave Of Laie
15
And That Sweet Remorse
16
So Far Above!
17
Stars In The Sky
The Romantic Horn
Romance
Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70
Schubert 4 - Wigmore Hall Live
Schubert 3 - Wigmore Hall Live
Schubert 2 - Wigmore Hall Live
Показать ещё