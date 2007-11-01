Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 20th Century Works for Cello and Strings

20th Century Works for Cello and Strings

Raphael Wallfisch

Nimbus Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2007

1

Grave, Metamorphoses for Cello and String Orchestra

Raphael Wallfisch

6:29

2

Epyllion: I. Lento moderato

Raphael Wallfisch

5:38

3

Epyllion: II. Scherzo: Vivo

Raphael Wallfisch

2:45

4

Epyllion: III. Lento

Raphael Wallfisch

4:20

5

Epyllion: IV. Moderato

Raphael Wallfisch

4:38

6

Trauermusik: I. Langsam

Raphael Wallfisch

3:55

7

Trauermusik: II. Ruhig bewegt

Raphael Wallfisch

0:41

8

Trauermusik: III. Lebhaft

Raphael Wallfisch

1:16

9

Trauermusik: IV. Choral "Für deinen Thron tret ich hiermit" - Sehr langsam

Raphael Wallfisch

2:29

10

Cello Concerto, Op. 90

Raphael Wallfisch

12:20

11

Cello Concerto, Op. 90: Cadenza

Raphael Wallfisch

12:07

12

Kaddish for Cello and Piano: I. Largamente, un poco rubato - Allegro molto, con forza

Raphael Wallfisch

4:44

13

Kaddish for Cello and Piano: II. Andante, lontano

Raphael Wallfisch

3:39

14

Kaddish for Cello and Piano: III. Lento, quasi recitativo - Giocoso, vivace - Lento, dolente

Raphael Wallfisch

6:39

