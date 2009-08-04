Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Golden Instrumentals, Vol. 16

Golden Instrumentals, Vol. 16

Yoyo International Orchestra

YOYO USA, Inc.  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

From Me to You

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

2:04

2

Take a Chance on Me

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

3:27

3

You Took Advantage of Me

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

2:44

4

Uptown Girl

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

3:18

5

I Feel Love

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

6:02

6

Le Freak

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

4:56

7

Peter Gunn

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

3:38

8

Da Ya Think I'm Sexy

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

4:17

9

The Way it Is

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

4:45

10

I Never Knew (That Roses Grew)

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

2:31

11

Last Train to London

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

4:19

12

Little Jeannie

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

4:11

13

Jim Jams

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

3:46

14

The Sounds of Silence

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

2:28

15

Mamma Mia

International YOYO OrchestraYoyo International Orchestra

3:15

