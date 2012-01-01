Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas at Home: Christmas Disco Party

Christmas at Home: Christmas Disco Party

D.J. Santa & The Dance Squad

Christmas At Home  •  2012

1

Jingle Bells

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:05

2

Winter Wonderland

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:32

3

Sleigh Ride

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

2:12

4

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:07

5

Joy To The World

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:02

6

White Christmas

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

4:04

7

Deck The Halls

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:21

8

Silver Bells

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:45

9

Little Drummer Boy

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

4:04

10

The Twelve Days Of Christmas

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

2:58

11

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:52

12

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:18

13

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:32

14

Jingle Bell Rock

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:19

15

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

3:37

16

We Wish You A Merry Christmas

D.J. SantaThe Dance Squad

2:57

