Альбом
Постер альбома Live In Philly 06'

Live In Philly 06'

The Queers

Universal Warning Records  • Музыка мира  • 2010

1

Intro (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:41

2

Punk Rock Girls (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:25

3

Fuck The World (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:16

4

Born To Do Dishes (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:36

5

Slug (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:13

6

Get A Life And L*ve It Loser (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:46

7

See You Later Fuckface (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:48

8

Like A Parasite (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:17

9

I Was A Teenage Bonehead (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:53

10

Hi Mom It's Me (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

0:51

11

Granola Head (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:50

12

I Only Drink Bud (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:54

13

My Old Man's A Fatso (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:21

14

No Tit (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:51

15

I Hate Everything (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:27

16

Kicked Out Of The Webelos (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:20

17

Debra Jean (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:56

18

All Screwed Up (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

4:45

19

I L*ve This Life (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:48

20

Monster Zero (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:06

21

I Met Her At The Rat (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:44

22

This Place Sucks (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:03

23

Everything Is Ok (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:05

24

Don't Back Down (Version)

 🅴

The Queers

1:38

25

Evil Brain (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:04

26

Feeling Groovy (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:01

27

Ain't No Easy Way (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

0:59

28

Brush Your Teeth (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

1:37

29

Trouble (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

2:41

30

You Suck (Live)

 🅴

The Queers

3:07

