Live In Philly 06'

The Queers
1
Intro (Live)
2
Punk Rock Girls (Live)
3
Fuck The World (Live)
4
Born To Do Dishes (Live)
5
Slug (Live)
6
Get A Life And L*ve It Loser (Live)
7
See You Later Fuckface (Live)
8
Like A Parasite (Live)
9
I Was A Teenage Bonehead (Live)
10
Hi Mom It's Me (Live)
11
Granola Head (Live)
12
I Only Drink Bud (Live)
13
My Old Man's A Fatso (Live)
14
No Tit (Live)
15
I Hate Everything (Live)
16
Kicked Out Of The Webelos (Live)
17
Debra Jean (Live)
18
All Screwed Up (Live)
19
I L*ve This Life (Live)
20
Monster Zero (Live)
21
I Met Her At The Rat (Live)
22
This Place Sucks (Live)
23
Everything Is Ok (Live)
24
Don't Back Down (Version)
25
Evil Brain (Live)
26
Feeling Groovy (Live)
27
Ain't No Easy Way (Live)
28
Brush Your Teeth (Live)
29
Trouble (Live)
30
You Suck (Live)
Reverberation
Valleri
Alive
Save the World
Cheeto in a Speedo Eating a Burrito
Nightmare to Deal With
