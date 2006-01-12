D-Day & The Battle For Normandy 1944 (Vol 2)

Слушатели
Various
1
Damage to French coastal towns : 8 June 1944
Michael Standing
2
Beach Master and DUKWs : 10 June 1944
3
6th Airborne Div in Normandy June 1944
LCpl Lewis Amery
4
General Montgomery address 10 June 1944
Bernard Montgomery
5
RAF Typhoon low level attack :10 June 1944
Peter West
6
Beach-head conditions : 11 June 1944
David Bernard
7
Bomber raid on 21st Panzer Div : 11 June 1944
Richard Dimbleby
8
Beach-head Mosquito patrol : 12 June 1944
9
HMS Warspite bombardment : 12 June 1944
Andrew Cowan
10
Normandy landing strip : 14 June 1944
Alan Melville
11
Airmail to Normandy : 19 June 1944
James Storrar
12
Church bells in Normandy : 14 June 1944
13
King George VI visits Normandy : 16 June 1944
14
Normandy battlefront : 16 June 1944
Frank Gillard
15
Fighting towards Caen : Villers Bocage : 16 June 1944
Lt Peter Lamb
16
Derby Day afloat : 17 June 1944
Chester Wilmot
17
Battle of Tilly-sur-Seules : 17 June 1944
18
Tilly after capture : 20 June 1944
19
Gale damage, beach head : 24 June 1944
20
Operation Epsom : attack on Granville : 26 June 1944
21
Never a dull moment : 26 June 1944
Major R.G. Collins
22
Calling Invasion Forces : German propaganda May 1944
Anonymous
23
Atlantic Wall : German propaganda May 1944
