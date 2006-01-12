Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома D-Day & The Battle For Normandy 1944 (Vol 2)

D-Day & The Battle For Normandy 1944 (Vol 2)

Various

CD41 Recordings  • Другая  • 2006

1

Damage to French coastal towns : 8 June 1944

Michael Standing

7:07

2

Beach Master and DUKWs : 10 June 1944

Michael Standing

3:20

3

6th Airborne Div in Normandy June 1944

LCpl Lewis Amery

4:09

4

General Montgomery address 10 June 1944

Bernard Montgomery

2:08

5

RAF Typhoon low level attack :10 June 1944

Peter West

2:36

6

Beach-head conditions : 11 June 1944

David Bernard

3:09

7

Bomber raid on 21st Panzer Div : 11 June 1944

Richard Dimbleby

5:08

8

Beach-head Mosquito patrol : 12 June 1944

Richard Dimbleby

2:47

9

HMS Warspite bombardment : 12 June 1944

Andrew Cowan

4:07

10

Normandy landing strip : 14 June 1944

Alan Melville

2:22

11

Airmail to Normandy : 19 June 1944

James Storrar

1:57

12

Church bells in Normandy : 14 June 1944

Alan Melville

1:53

13

King George VI visits Normandy : 16 June 1944

Michael Standing

4:17

14

Normandy battlefront : 16 June 1944

Frank Gillard

3:34

15

Fighting towards Caen : Villers Bocage : 16 June 1944

Lt Peter Lamb

2:02

16

Derby Day afloat : 17 June 1944

Chester Wilmot

1:56

17

Battle of Tilly-sur-Seules : 17 June 1944

Frank Gillard

1:44

18

Tilly after capture : 20 June 1944

Frank Gillard

3:08

19

Gale damage, beach head : 24 June 1944

David Bernard

1:42

20

Operation Epsom : attack on Granville : 26 June 1944

Chester Wilmot

3:19

21

Never a dull moment : 26 June 1944

Major R.G. Collins

1:54

22

Calling Invasion Forces : German propaganda May 1944

 🅴

Anonymous

3:26

23

Atlantic Wall : German propaganda May 1944

 🅴

Anonymous

4:34

