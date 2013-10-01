Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales

Devine & Statton

LTM Recordings  • Рок  • 1989

1

Under the Weather

DevineStatton

4:07

2

Friend of the Family

DevineStatton

4:11

3

Bizarre Love Triangle

DevineStatton

2:13

4

We Deserve It

DevineStatton

3:36

5

Never Coming Back

DevineStatton

3:27

6

I Wish I Was

DevineStatton

1:59

7

You're Almost There

DevineStatton

1:34

8

Like a Blind Man

DevineStatton

4:11

9

Break Up Your Heart

DevineStatton

2:30

10

Comprehensible

DevineStatton

3:37

11

Turn the Aerials Away From England

DevineStatton

2:50

12

Ugly Town

DevineStatton

4:10

13

Under the Weather (Paco Trinidad Mix)

DevineStatton

4:10

14

In the Rain (Version)

DevineStatton

3:01

15

We Will Be With You and We Know You Are Together

DevineStatton

2:03

