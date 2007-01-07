Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Artists Rifles 1914-1918: Poetry, Prose & Music Of The First World War

Artists Rifles 1914-1918: Poetry, Prose & Music Of The First World War

Various

CD41 Recordings  • Другая  • 2007

1

English Idyll No. 2

George Butterworth

5:14

2

July 31st 1914

Siegfried Sassoon

3:59

3

Carillon (1914 recording)

Sir Edward Elgar

6:59

4

Le Tombeau De Couperin

Maurice Ravel

2:54

5

Dawn Bombardment

Robert Graves

0:42

6

In Parenthesis

David Jones

6:15

7

Attack

Siegfried Sassoon

1:02

8

Mars (Bringer Of War) (1926 recording)

Gustav Holst

6:09

9

Concert Party, Busseboom

Edmund Blunden

1:18

10

Lonely Waters

Ernest Moeran

7:01

11

Winter Warfare / The Soldier Addresses His Body

Edgell Rickword

2:18

12

Morning Heroes

Arthur Bliss

3:24

13

For The Fallen

Laurence Binyon

2:47

14

With Our Boys At The Front (1915 recording)

Sgt Edward Dwyer

6:28

