Artists Rifles 1914-1918: Poetry, Prose & Music Of The First World War

Various
1
English Idyll No. 2
George Butterworth
2
July 31st 1914
Siegfried Sassoon
3
Carillon (1914 recording)
Sir Edward Elgar
4
Le Tombeau De Couperin
Maurice Ravel
5
Dawn Bombardment
Robert Graves
6
In Parenthesis
David Jones
7
Attack
8
Mars (Bringer Of War) (1926 recording)
Gustav Holst
9
Concert Party, Busseboom
Edmund Blunden
10
Lonely Waters
Ernest Moeran
11
Winter Warfare / The Soldier Addresses His Body
Edgell Rickword
12
Morning Heroes
Arthur Bliss
13
For The Fallen
Laurence Binyon
14
With Our Boys At The Front (1915 recording)
Sgt Edward Dwyer
