Альбом
Постер альбома Love Will Go All the Way

Love Will Go All the Way

Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC's

MCG Records, Inc.  • Блюз  • 1998

1

I've Learned to Lean

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

7:20

2

Running for My Life

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

5:17

3

In the Midnight Hour

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

8:10

4

I Do

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

4:07

5

Jesus Is Alive & Well

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

5:44

6

I Can't Give Up

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

5:50

7

He's Keeping Me Alive

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

3:06

8

Let's Go Fishing

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

7:50

9

Hold On

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

7:02

10

Don't Wait

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

9:17

11

Love Will Go All the Way

Lee Williamsthe Spiritual QC's

6:11

