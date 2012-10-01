Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rock Around the Clock: Greatest Hits of 1955, Vol. 1

Rock Around the Clock: Greatest Hits of 1955, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Firefly Music  • Рок  • 2012

1

Tweedle Dee

Georgia Gibbs

2:33

2

Learnin' the Blues

Frank Sinatra

2:56

3

Sixteen Tons

Tennessee Ernie Ford

2:34

4

Melody of Love

Billy Vaughn

2:58

5

Crazy Otto Medley

Johnny Maddox

3:05

6

Dance With Me Henry

Georgia Gibbs

2:15

7

Ain't That a Shame

Pat Boone

2:22

8

Sincerely

The McGuire Sisters

3:01

9

Love Is a Many Splendored Thing

The Four Aces

3:01

10

Unchained Melody

Les Baxter

2:34

11

Autumn Leaves

Roger Williams

2:56

12

The Yellow Rose of Texas

Mitch Miller

3:02

13

Rock Around the Clock

Bill HaleyHis Comets

2:11

