Rock Around the Clock: Greatest Hits of 1955, Vol. 1

Various Artists
1
Tweedle Dee
Georgia Gibbs
2
Learnin' the Blues
Frank Sinatra
3
Sixteen Tons
Tennessee Ernie Ford
4
Melody of Love
Billy Vaughn
5
Crazy Otto Medley
Johnny Maddox
6
Dance With Me Henry
7
Ain't That a Shame
Pat Boone
8
Sincerely
The McGuire Sisters
9
Love Is a Many Splendored Thing
The Four Aces
10
Unchained Melody
Les Baxter
11
Autumn Leaves
Roger Williams
12
The Yellow Rose of Texas
Mitch Miller
13
Rock Around the Clock
Bill HaleyHis Comets