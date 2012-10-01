Original Hits of 1954, Vol. 1

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
What It Was, Was Football (Parts 1 & 2)
Andy Griffith
2
The Honeymoon's Over
Tennessee Ernie FordBetty Hutton
3
The High and the Mighty
Les BaxterHis Orchestra
4
If You Ain't Lovin' (You Ain't Livin')
Faron Young
5
Don't Laugh At Me
Norman Wisdom
6
Heartbeat
Ruby Murray
7
Hernando's Hideaway
Archie Bleyer
8
Little Things Mean a Lot
Alma Cogan
9
(Oh Baby Mine) I Get So Lonely
The Four Knights
10
Wanted
Al Martino
11
Mister Sandman
The Chordettes
12
This Ole House
Billie AnthonyEric JuppHis Orchestra