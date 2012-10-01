Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Original Hits of 1954, Vol. 1

Original Hits of 1954, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Firefly Music  • Рок  • 2012

1

What It Was, Was Football (Parts 1 & 2)

Andy Griffith

5:41

2

The Honeymoon's Over

Tennessee Ernie FordBetty Hutton

1:57

3

The High and the Mighty

Les BaxterHis Orchestra

2:47

4

If You Ain't Lovin' (You Ain't Livin')

Faron Young

2:22

5

Don't Laugh At Me

Norman Wisdom

3:36

6

Heartbeat

Ruby Murray

2:09

7

Hernando's Hideaway

Archie Bleyer

2:36

8

Little Things Mean a Lot

Alma Cogan

3:17

9

(Oh Baby Mine) I Get So Lonely

The Four Knights

2:05

10

Wanted

Al Martino

3:01

11

Mister Sandman

The Chordettes

2:26

12

This Ole House

Billie AnthonyEric JuppHis Orchestra

2:19

