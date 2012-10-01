Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Journey to the Stars, Vol. 1

Journey to the Stars, Vol. 1

The Ventures

Firefly Music  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Reflections in a Palace Lake

The Ventures

2:13

2

Stranger in Midosuji

The Ventures

2:10

3

Kyoto Doll

The Ventures

2:31

4

Hawaii Five-0

The Ventures

1:47

5

The House of the Rising Sun

The Ventures

3:10

6

Secret Agent Man

The Ventures

2:53

7

Ten Seconds to Heaven

The Ventures

2:12

8

Movin'

The Ventures

2:09

9

Wipe Out

The Ventures

3:53

10

Slaughter On 10th Avenue

The Ventures

2:14

11

Diamond Head

The Ventures

2:14

12

Pipeline

The Ventures

2:22

13

Walk Don't Run

The Ventures

2:06

