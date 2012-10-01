Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Symphony of Rock, Vol.1

Symphony of Rock, Vol.1

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Firefly Music  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Blackbird

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:58

2

Take My Breath Away

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:25

3

Lily Was Here

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:01

4

Lara's Theme (Dr. Zhivago)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:54

5

Abrazame

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:50

6

Love of My Life

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:26

7

Will You Love Me Tomorrow

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:48

8

The Greatest Love of All

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

5:02

9

Speak Softly Love

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:51

10

Hey!

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:25

11

Dancing in the Dark

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:53

12

The Second Time

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:35

13

Cavalleria Rusticana

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:04

14

I Am the Walrus

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:36

15

It Must Have Been Love

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:47

16

Up Where We Belong

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:09

17

Killer Queen

 🅴

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

5:12

18

You Can't Hurry Love

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:49

19

Show Me Heaven

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:34

20

Chariots of Fire

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:34

21

Love Changes Everything

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:20

22

Everything I Do

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:01

23

Does Your Mother Know

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

6:42

24

Summertime

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:16

25

My Girl

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:59

