Альбом
Постер альбома Handpicked Hits: 1955-1962, Vol. 1

Handpicked Hits: 1955-1962, Vol. 1

The Louvin Brothers

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

I'm Ready to Go Home

The Louvin Brothers

3:09

2

The Angels Rejoiced Last Night

The Louvin Brothers

2:21

3

Satan's Jeweled Crown

The Louvin Brothers

2:58

4

The Drunkard's Doom

The Louvin Brothers

3:16

5

Dying from Home, And Lost

The Louvin Brothers

2:48

6

He Can Be Found

The Louvin Brothers

2:16

7

Are You Afraid to Die

The Louvin Brothers

2:36

8

The Kneeling Drunkard's Plea

The Louvin Brothers

2:53

9

The River of Jordan

The Louvin Brothers

2:18

10

The Christian Life

The Louvin Brothers

2:18

11

There's a Higher Power

The Louvin Brothers

2:23

12

Satan Is Real

The Louvin Brothers

3:01

