Handpicked Hits: 1955-1962, Vol. 1

The Louvin Brothers
1
I'm Ready to Go Home
2
The Angels Rejoiced Last Night
3
Satan's Jeweled Crown
4
The Drunkard's Doom
5
Dying from Home, And Lost
6
He Can Be Found
7
Are You Afraid to Die
8
The Kneeling Drunkard's Plea
9
The River of Jordan
10
The Christian Life
11
There's a Higher Power
12
Satan Is Real
My Baby's Gone
Encore
Ira and Charlie
Country Love Ballads
There's No Business Like Show Business with The Louvin Brothers, Vol. 4
There's No Business Like Show Business with The Louvin Brothers, Vol. 3
