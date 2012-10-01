Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома I'll Be Home for Christmas

I'll Be Home for Christmas

The Platters

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Deck the Halls

 🅴

The Platters

2:10

2

White Christmas

The Platters

3:03

3

Silent Night

The Platters

2:40

4

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

The Platters

3:00

5

O Tannenbaum

The Platters

2:51

6

Christmas Song

The Platters

2:10

7

Blue Christmas

The Platters

2:01

8

The Christmas Song

The Platters

3:25

9

Twas the Night Before Christmas

 🅴

The Platters

4:45

10

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The Platters

2:23

11

Please Come Home for Christmas

The Platters

2:27

12

Joy to the World

The Platters

2:55

13

I'll Be Home for Christmas

The Platters

2:47

14

Away in a Manger

The Platters

2:55

