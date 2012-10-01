Слушатели
The Every Brothers
1
Long Time Gone
The Everly Brothers
2
The Price of Love
3
Put My Little Shoes Away
4
For the Love of Barbara Allen
5
When Will I Be Loved
6
Maybe Tomorrow
7
Walk Right Back
8
Lightning Express
9
I Wonder If I Care As Much
10
Step It Up and Go
11
Crying in the Rain
12
Take a Message to Mary
13
Bird Dog
14
Love Is Strange
15
Ebony Eyes
16
Claudette
17
Devoted to You
18
Down in the Willow Garden
19
Love Hurts
