Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Mantovani, Vol. 3

The Best of Mantovani, Vol. 3

Mantovani

Firefly Music  • Cаундтреки  • 2013

1

The Big Country

Mantovani

3:21

2

Swedish Rhapsody

Mantovani

2:37

3

Send in the Clowns

Mantovani

3:56

4

Autumn Leaves

Mantovani

3:48

5

Somewhere My Love

Mantovani

3:19

6

For Once in My Life

Mantovani

2:46

7

Italian Fantasy

Mantovani

6:25

8

The Merry Widow Waltz

Mantovani

5:23

9

The Shadow of Your Smile

Mantovani

3:11

10

Cavatina - Theme from Deer Hunter

Mantovani

4:21

11

Three Coins in the Fountain

Mantovani

3:09

12

The Entertainer

Mantovani

3:07

13

Elizabeth Seranade

Mantovani

3:03

14

The Sound of Music

Mantovani

3:06

