Symphony of Rock, Vol. 2

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
1
Time of My Life
2
Three Times a Lady
3
Oh Pretty Woman
4
Somewhere
5
Bright Eyes
6
Music of the Night 2
7
Treinta Y Tres Años
8
Fool On the Hill
9
Music of the Night
10
Eleanor Rigby
11
It Must Have Been Love
12
My Girl
13
We Are the Champions
14
Por Ella
15
She's Not There
16
Preguntale
17
De Niña a Mujer
18
Mull of Kintyre
19
One Day I'll Fly Away
20
When Will I See You Again
21
The Mission
22
She's Out of My Life
23
Me Olvide De Vivir
24
Love Changes Everything
25
Taras Theme (Gone With the Wind)
Vivaldi: Concerto Grosso for 2 Violins, Strings and Continuo in a Minor, Op.3/8, Rv 522
Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88
James Bond Theme / Thunderball / From Russia With Love / Goldfinger
Beethoven: Violin Romance No. 1 in G Major, Op. 40, No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50
Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins, Strings and Continuo in D Minor, BWV 1043
