Альбом
Постер альбома Party People Hits

Party People Hits

Studio Allstars

Ectypal Music OMP  • Поп-музыка  • 2008

1

Now You're Gone

Studio Allstars

2:29

2

Clothes Off

Studio Allstars

3:56

3

Goodbye Mr A

Studio Allstars

3:47

4

The Angry Mob

Studio Allstars

4:43

5

Valerie

Studio Allstars

3:39

6

Say It Right

Studio Allstars

3:42

7

Don't Stop The Music

Studio Allstars

4:28

8

D.A.N.C.E.

Studio Allstars

3:56

9

Acceptable In The 80's

Studio Allstars

3:34

10

(Let's Have A) Party

Studio Allstars

1:28

11

Ruby

Studio Allstars

3:23

12

Destination Calabria

Studio Allstars

3:01

13

Everybody's Free

Studio Allstars

3:50

14

Merrymaking At My Place

Studio Allstars

4:09

15

Umbrella

Studio Allstars

4:28

