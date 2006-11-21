Memories Of Detroit

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
It's A Shame
G.C. Cameron
2
Look Into The Eyes Of A Fool
Johnny Bristol
3
You Are My Destiny
The Monitors
4
Shake Me, Wake Me (When It's Over)
The Satintones
5
Heatwave
Martha ReevesMartha and The Vandellas
6
Someday We'll Be Together
Johnny BristolLiz Lands
7
What's Going On
Frankie Gaye
8
You're All I Need To Get By
Martha ReevesG.C. Cameron
9
Stop Dead In My Tracks
The Elgins
10
Let's Fall In Love Tonight
Edwin Starr
11
My Cherie A mour
Sylvia Moy
12
It Takes Two
Frankie GayeKim Weston
13
This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)
The Contours
14
Come And Get These Memories
Hattie Littles
15
I Can't Help Myself
Motor City All Stars
Yield to Temptation: The Early Works Before Becoming Motown's #1 Group
Vox Outside the Box
Fascination
Pastorale
Midnight Blvd.
Great Scott!
