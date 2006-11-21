Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memories Of Detroit

Memories Of Detroit

Various Artists

Motorcity OMP  • R&B и фанк  • 2006

1

It's A Shame

G.C. Cameron

3:53

2

Look Into The Eyes Of A Fool

Johnny Bristol

4:23

3

You Are My Destiny

The Monitors

4:27

4

Shake Me, Wake Me (When It's Over)

The Satintones

3:24

5

Heatwave

Martha ReevesMartha and The Vandellas

4:02

6

Someday We'll Be Together

Johnny BristolLiz Lands

3:26

7

What's Going On

Frankie Gaye

3:42

8

You're All I Need To Get By

Martha ReevesG.C. Cameron

3:09

9

Stop Dead In My Tracks

The Elgins

4:28

10

Let's Fall In Love Tonight

Edwin Starr

3:34

11

My Cherie A mour

Sylvia Moy

3:24

12

It Takes Two

Frankie GayeKim Weston

3:21

13

This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)

The Contours

3:05

14

Come And Get These Memories

Hattie Littles

3:50

15

I Can't Help Myself

Motor City All Stars

3:59

