Heart of Soul

Various Artists
1
Perfect Combination
The Satintones
2
Love Machine
The Miracles
3
Look Out For The Stop Sign
The Contours
4
Fire Alarm
The Lovetones
5
Take The Only Way Out
The Originals
6
What's Wrong With Me Baby
The Valadiers
7
Does Your Mama Know AboutMe
Bobby TaylorThe Vancouvers
8
Sidestepping
Fantastic Four
9
Funtime
10
Ready Or Not Here I Come
11
Half A Man
12
I'll Be Doggone
13
No Competition
14
Love Still Lives In My Heart
15
Finders Keepers
16
Somebody's Taken My Place
