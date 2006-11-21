Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Heart of Soul

Heart of Soul

Various Artists

Motorcity OMP  • R&B и фанк  • 2006

1

Perfect Combination

The Satintones

3:56

2

Love Machine

The Miracles

4:19

3

Look Out For The Stop Sign

The Contours

4:40

4

Fire Alarm

The Lovetones

3:28

5

Take The Only Way Out

The Originals

4:41

6

What's Wrong With Me Baby

The Valadiers

3:40

7

Does Your Mama Know AboutMe

Bobby TaylorThe Vancouvers

3:46

8

Sidestepping

Fantastic Four

3:52

9

Funtime

The Miracles

4:24

10

Ready Or Not Here I Come

The Contours

3:49

11

Half A Man

The Satintones

4:11

12

I'll Be Doggone

Fantastic Four

3:24

13

No Competition

The Valadiers

4:10

14

Love Still Lives In My Heart

The Originals

4:06

15

Finders Keepers

Bobby TaylorThe Vancouvers

4:28

16

Somebody's Taken My Place

The Lovetones

3:40

