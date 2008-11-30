Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Hits Collection 1943

The Hits Collection 1943

Various Artists

Marathon OMP  • Поп-музыка  • 2008

1

There Are Such Things

VocalTommy Dorsey with Frank Sinatra

2:43

2

Paper Doll

The Mills Brothers

2:35

3

I've Heard That Song Before

VocalHarry James with Helen Forrest

2:59

4

Taking A Chance On Love

VocalBenny Goodmand with Helen Forrest

3:10

5

Brazil (Aquerela Do Brazil)

Xavier Cugat

2:42

6

For Me And My Gal

Gene KellyJudy Garland

2:30

7

That Old Black Magic

Vocals]Glenn Miller with Skip Nelson & The Modernaires

3:01

8

All Or Nothing At All

VocalHarry James with Frank Sinatra

2:58

9

Why Don't You Do Right

VocalBenny Goodman with Peggy Lee

3:14

10

In The Blue Of The Evening

VocalTommy Dorsey with Frank Sinatra

2:56

11

Sunday Monday Or Always

Bing Crosby

2:37

12

You'd Be So Nice To Come To

Dinah ShorePaul WestonHis Orchestra

2:54

13

Pistol Packin Mama

Al DexterHis Troopers

2:50

14

It Can't Be Wrong

 🅴

Dick HaymesThe Song Spinners

3:16

15

Dearly Beloved

VocalGlenn Miller with Skip Nelson

2:51

16

Zing wENT tHE sTRINGS oF mY hEART

Judy GarlandVictor YoungHis Orchestra

2:56

17

As Time Goes By

Dooley Wilson

2:26

18

Let's Get Lost

Kay Kyser with Harry BabbittJulie ConwayVocals]

3:53

19

You'll Never Know

 🅴

Dick Haymes

2:46

20

Don't Get Around Much Anymore

The Ink Spots

3:06

21

I Had The Craziest Dream

Harry James with Helen ForrestVocal

3:25

22

(As Long As You're Not In Love With Anyone Else) Why Don't You Fall In Love With Me

Dinah ShorePaul Weston & His Orchestra

2:30

23

Comin' In On A Wing And A Prayer

The Song Spinners

2:26

24

When The LIghts Go On Again (All Over The World)

Vaughn Monroe

3:07

25

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Bing Crosby

2:55

