The Hits Collection 1943

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
There Are Such Things
VocalTommy Dorsey with Frank Sinatra
2
Paper Doll
The Mills Brothers
3
I've Heard That Song Before
VocalHarry James with Helen Forrest
4
Taking A Chance On Love
VocalBenny Goodmand with Helen Forrest
5
Brazil (Aquerela Do Brazil)
Xavier Cugat
6
For Me And My Gal
Gene KellyJudy Garland
7
That Old Black Magic
Vocals]Glenn Miller with Skip Nelson & The Modernaires
8
All Or Nothing At All
VocalHarry James with Frank Sinatra
9
Why Don't You Do Right
VocalBenny Goodman with Peggy Lee
10
In The Blue Of The Evening
11
Sunday Monday Or Always
Bing Crosby
12
You'd Be So Nice To Come To
Dinah ShorePaul WestonHis Orchestra
13
Pistol Packin Mama
Al DexterHis Troopers
14
It Can't Be Wrong
Dick HaymesThe Song Spinners
15
Dearly Beloved
VocalGlenn Miller with Skip Nelson
16
Zing wENT tHE sTRINGS oF mY hEART
Judy GarlandVictor YoungHis Orchestra
17
As Time Goes By
Dooley Wilson
18
Let's Get Lost
Kay Kyser with Harry BabbittJulie ConwayVocals]
19
You'll Never Know
Dick Haymes
20
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
The Ink Spots
21
I Had The Craziest Dream
Harry James with Helen ForrestVocal
22
(As Long As You're Not In Love With Anyone Else) Why Don't You Fall In Love With Me
Dinah ShorePaul Weston & His Orchestra
23
Comin' In On A Wing And A Prayer
The Song Spinners
24
When The LIghts Go On Again (All Over The World)
Vaughn Monroe
25
I'll Be Home For Christmas
About the Blues
Lets Talk Music: Hipsteria, Vol. 1
United We Swing: Best of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Galas
Bei Mir Bist Du Schön
But Beautiful
Swinging Ballroom Berlin Disc 3
Показать ещё