Альбом
Постер альбома From the Screen to your Stereo Vol 3

From the Screen to your Stereo Vol 3

Studio Allstars

Ectypal Music OMP  • Cаундтреки  • 2009

1

Let's Hear It For The Boy

Studio Allstars

3:44

2

I'm So Excited

Studio Allstars

4:05

3

Over The Rainbow

Studio Allstars

3:20

4

Stay

Studio Allstars

1:39

5

I Can See Clearly Now

Studio Allstars

3:36

6

Thunderbirds Are Go

Studio Allstars

3:18

7

These Boots Are Made For Walking

Studio Allstars

2:57

8

Brown Eyed Girl

Studio Allstars

3:13

9

Take Me There

Studio Allstars

4:02

10

Build Me Up Buttercup

Studio Allstars

3:10

11

All Star

Studio Allstars

3:18

12

Ghostbusters

Studio Allstars

4:20

13

We Don't Need Another Hero

Studio Allstars

4:16

14

We Go Together

Studio Allstars

2:32

15

She's Like The Wind

Studio Allstars

3:35

16

Fame (Full Length Version)

Studio Allstars

4:58

