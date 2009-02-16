From the Screen to your Stereo Vol 3

Слушатели
Studio Allstars
1
Let's Hear It For The Boy
2
I'm So Excited
3
Over The Rainbow
4
Stay
5
I Can See Clearly Now
6
Thunderbirds Are Go
7
These Boots Are Made For Walking
8
Brown Eyed Girl
9
Take Me There
10
Build Me Up Buttercup
11
All Star
12
Ghostbusters
13
We Don't Need Another Hero
14
We Go Together
15
She's Like The Wind
16
Fame (Full Length Version)
Music from Oliver! & Matilda the Musical
Les Lacs Du Connemara (A Tribute to Michel Sardou) - Single
Tribute to Glee
Phantom of the Opera (A Tribute to Nightwish) - Single
Medley: We Built This City / We're Not Gonna Take It (A Tribute to Rock of Ages) - Single
Music From: Danny Boyle Films
