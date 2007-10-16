Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music For Babies - Lullaby to Dreamland

Music For Babies - Lullaby to Dreamland

Various Artists

Classic Hits OMP  • Музыка мира  • 2007

1

From Foreign Lands And People

Marion Pivka

2:14

2

Barcarolle From 'The Tales Of Hoffmann'

Various Artists

3:54

3

Violin Concerto Nr.1 2nd movement

Helena Spivkova

8:10

4

Love's Dream

Peter Dagenhardt

4:24

5

Intermezzo From 'Cavalleria Rusticana'

Various Artists

3:28

6

Clarinet Concerto 2nd movement

Gerald Pachinger

6:51

7

Prelude To 'Les Sylphides'

Various Artists

2:41

8

Morning From 'Peer Gynt' Suite Nr.1

Various Artists

3:52

9

A Little Night Music 2nd mov. 'Romance'

Various Artists

6:42

10

Fur Elise

Carlina Carr

2:47

11

Meditation From Thais

Barry Griffiths

5:15

12

Lullaby

Silvia Čápová

1:25

13

The Swan' From Carnival Of The Animals

Emma PritchardKaren Vaughan

2:54

14

The Four Seasons 'Winter' 2nd movment

Alexander Barantschik

1:38

15

Andante Cantabile

Various Artists

6:33

16

Scheherazade 'The Young Prince & Princess'

Various Artists

10:09

