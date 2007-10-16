Music For Babies - Lullaby to Dreamland

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
From Foreign Lands And People
Marion Pivka
2
Barcarolle From 'The Tales Of Hoffmann'
3
Violin Concerto Nr.1 2nd movement
Helena Spivkova
4
Love's Dream
Peter Dagenhardt
5
Intermezzo From 'Cavalleria Rusticana'
6
Clarinet Concerto 2nd movement
Gerald Pachinger
7
Prelude To 'Les Sylphides'
8
Morning From 'Peer Gynt' Suite Nr.1
9
A Little Night Music 2nd mov. 'Romance'
10
Fur Elise
Carlina Carr
11
Meditation From Thais
Barry Griffiths
12
Lullaby
Silvia Čápová
13
The Swan' From Carnival Of The Animals
Emma PritchardKaren Vaughan
14
The Four Seasons 'Winter' 2nd movment
Alexander Barantschik
15
Andante Cantabile
16
Scheherazade 'The Young Prince & Princess'
