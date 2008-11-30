The Hits Collection 1942

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Tonight We Love
volcalFreddy Martin with Clyde Rogers
2
Be Careful, It's My Heart
Bing Crosby
3
Moonlight Cocktail
VocalGlenn Miller with Ray Eberle
4
I Don't Want To Walk Without You
VocalHarry James with Helen Forrest
5
Deep In The Heart Of Texas
VocalWoody Herman with Bing Crosby
6
Miss You
Dinah Shore
7
Jukebox Saturday Night
VocalTex BenekeGlenn Miller with Marion Hutton
8
I Left My Heart At The Stage Door Canteen
VocalSammy Kaye with Don Cornell
9
Jersey Bounce
Benny Goodman
10
My Devotion
Vaughn Monroe
11
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
The Andrews Sisters
12
Tangerine
Vocals]Helen OconnellJimmy Dorsey with Bob Eberly
13
Jingle Jingle Jingle
Vocals]Julie ConwayKay Kyser with Harry Babbitt
14
Somebody Else Is Taking My Place
VocalBenny Goodman with Peggy Lee
15
Cow Cow Boogie
VocalFreddie Slack with Ella Mae Morse
16
A String Of Pearls
Glenn Miller
17
Who Wouldn't Love You
VocalHarry BaggittKay Kyser with Trudy
18
Idaho
Alvino Rey with Yvonne KingVocal
19
Blues In The Night
Woody Herman
20
Sleepy Lagoon
Harry James
21
I Said No
Alvino Ray with Yvonne KingVocals]
22
Der Feuhrer's Face
Spike Jones
23
White Cliffs Of Dover
Kate Smith
24
Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunitions
Kay Kyser with The Merry MacsVocals]
25
Just As Though You Were Here
Tommy Dorsey with Frank SinatraVocals]
