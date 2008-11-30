Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Hits Collection 1942

The Hits Collection 1942

Various Artists

Marathon OMP  • Поп-музыка  • 2008

1

Tonight We Love

volcalFreddy Martin with Clyde Rogers

3:17

2

Be Careful, It's My Heart

Bing Crosby

2:44

3

Moonlight Cocktail

VocalGlenn Miller with Ray Eberle

1:41

4

I Don't Want To Walk Without You

VocalHarry James with Helen Forrest

3:11

5

Deep In The Heart Of Texas

VocalWoody Herman with Bing Crosby

2:42

6

Miss You

Dinah Shore

2:33

7

Jukebox Saturday Night

VocalTex BenekeGlenn Miller with Marion Hutton

3:03

8

I Left My Heart At The Stage Door Canteen

VocalSammy Kaye with Don Cornell

3:14

9

Jersey Bounce

Benny Goodman

3:00

10

My Devotion

Vaughn Monroe

3:06

11

Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree

The Andrews Sisters

2:57

12

Tangerine

Vocals]Helen OconnellJimmy Dorsey with Bob Eberly

3:09

13

Jingle Jingle Jingle

Vocals]Julie ConwayKay Kyser with Harry Babbitt

3:16

14

Somebody Else Is Taking My Place

VocalBenny Goodman with Peggy Lee

3:09

15

Cow Cow Boogie

VocalFreddie Slack with Ella Mae Morse

3:15

16

A String Of Pearls

Glenn Miller

3:12

17

Who Wouldn't Love You

VocalHarry BaggittKay Kyser with Trudy

2:34

18

Idaho

Alvino Rey with Yvonne KingVocal

2:47

19

Blues In The Night

Woody Herman

3:16

20

Sleepy Lagoon

Harry James

2:54

21

I Said No

Alvino Ray with Yvonne KingVocals]

3:08

22

Der Feuhrer's Face

Spike Jones

2:39

23

White Cliffs Of Dover

Kate Smith

3:00

24

Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunitions

Kay Kyser with The Merry MacsVocals]

2:33

25

Just As Though You Were Here

Tommy Dorsey with Frank SinatraVocals]

3:12

