Альбом
Постер альбома The First Flute

The First Flute

Kevin Locke

Makoché Music  • Музыка мира  • 1999

1

The First Flute Song

Kevin Locke

2:57

2

Grandfather I'm Sending A Voice

Kevin Locke

3:29

3

Song of the White Buffalo Calf Maiden (I Am Walking)

Kevin Locke

4:19

4

Before the Gathering of the Clouds

Kevin Locke

3:18

5

Song for Securing Fair Weather

Kevin Locke

3:23

6

Ceyaya Acitonwe

Kevin Locke

4:56

7

Gossiper Song

Kevin Locke

4:07

8

Meadowlark Song

Kevin Locke

2:14

9

A Wind Wears Me

Kevin Locke

3:41

10

Song for the Rustling Tree (Cottonwood Song)

Kevin Locke

5:51

11

Grandfather Look at Me

Kevin Locke

2:34

12

Sitting Bull's Medicine Song

Kevin Locke

3:54

13

White Butterfly Honor Song

Kevin Locke

2:41

14

Wapaha Olowan (Flag Song)

Kevin Locke

3:01

