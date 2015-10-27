Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Sounds of the 60's

Classic Sounds of the 60's

Oldies, 60's Party, The 60's Pop Band

Mirror2Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Drive My Car

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:33

2

(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:11

3

Walk on By

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:51

4

I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:29

5

Do You Belive in Magic

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

1:55

6

With a Little Help from My Friends

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:16

7

Back in the USSR

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:45

8

Beechwood 4-5789

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:15

9

Too Busy Thinking About My Baby

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:14

10

I'm Ready for Love

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:57

11

Three Coins in the Fountain

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:54

12

Rescue Me

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:01

13

A Change Is Gonna Come

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

4:22

14

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

4:38

15

I Got You Babe

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:32

16

Having a Party

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:22

17

These Boots Are Made for Walkin'

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:46

18

The Night Has a Thousand Eyes

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:36

19

The Happening

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:50

20

Give Peace a Chance

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

4:41

21

My Guy

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:51

22

Do You Know the Way to San Jose?

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:54

23

It's All over Now

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:33

24

Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:09

25

People Get Ready

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:36

26

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:27

27

You Came

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:18

28

Big Girls Don't Cry

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:30

29

My Way

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

4:34

30

Silence Is Golden

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:18

31

Darlin' Be Home Soon

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:33

32

Jackson

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:55

33

Dedicated Follower of Fashion

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:18

34

Calendar Girl

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:32

35

Mony Mony

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

3:04

36

Volare

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:32

37

Heat Wave

60's PartyOldiesThe 60's Pop Band

2:49

