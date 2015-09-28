Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Big Christmas Album

The Big Christmas Album

Various Artists

Yuletide Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Walking in the Air

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:26

2

Zat You, Santa Claus?

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:41

3

My Only Wish (This Year)

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:22

4

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:11

5

We Three Kings

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:47

6

For Christ's Sake Its Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:04

7

It Won't Seem Like Christmas (without You)

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:51

8

What Are You Doing Christmas Eve

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:52

9

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:33

10

Do They Know It's Christmas?

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

5:29

11

Joy to the World

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

1:37

12

Santa, I'm Right Here

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:43

13

Christmas in Hollis

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:59

14

Mr. Santa

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:00

15

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

1:38

16

A Rock & Roll Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:15

17

Reindeer Boogie

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

1:48

18

Sleigh Ride

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:00

19

As Long as There's Christmas (Version 2)

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:40

20

It's Chistmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:45

21

Christmas Rockin' Medley

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:01

22

Christmas Blues

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:40

23

Merry Christmas Darling

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:05

24

This Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:16

25

What Are You Doing New Years Eve

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:23

26

Cool Yule

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:53

27

It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring)

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:18

28

As Long as There's Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:40

29

Angels We Have Heard on High

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:56

30

Christmas at Our House

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:48

31

O Holy Night

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:53

32

Merry Christmas Strait to You

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:03

33

Mary's Boy Child  Oh My Lord

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:35

34

Winter Wonderland

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

1:54

35

Take a Walk Through Bethlehem

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:47

36

Christmas Lights

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:54

37

Lonely This Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

3:32

38

Little Saint Nick

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:08

39

Thank God It's Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:13

40

Holly Leaves and Christmas Trees

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:09

41

Here Comes Santa Claus

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:08

42

Grown up Christmas List

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:49

43

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:35

44

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:04

45

Til Santa's Gone (I Just Can't Wait)

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:42

46

I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:36

47

Don't Shoot Me Santa

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:10

48

Santa Claus Is Back in Town

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

2:44

49

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday

Santa ClausSanta ClauseSilent Night

4:07

