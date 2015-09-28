Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Sound of Christmas

The Sound of Christmas

Various Artists

Yuletide Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:30

2

Christmas Wrapping

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

5:21

3

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:53

4

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:27

5

Take a Walk Through Bethlehem

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:47

6

Hallelujah

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:55

7

Santa Claus Is Back in Town

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:44

8

That's What I Want for Christmas

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:25

9

The Holly and the Ivy

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:54

10

Baby Jesus Is Born

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

4:06

11

Nuttin' for Christmas

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:35

12

Little Saint Nick

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:08

13

It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

4:18

14

Be-Bop Santa Claus

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:18

15

Christmas Time Is Here (Version 2)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:41

16

Up on the House Top

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:15

17

Santa Baby

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:34

18

Merry Christmas Strait to You

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:03

19

Christmas Time Is Here

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:41

20

Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:37

21

Winter Wonderland

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:54

22

All Through the Night

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:28

23

Merry Christmas Everyone

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:19

24

Thank God It's Christmas

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

4:13

25

Auld Lang Syne

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:58

26

All I Want for Christmas Is You

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:45

27

Christmas in Prison

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:46

28

Angels We Have Heard on High

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:56

29

Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:25

30

Perfect Christmas Night

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:26

31

Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:27

32

Christmas Without You

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:49

33

We Three Kings

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:47

1

Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:30

2

Christmas Wrapping

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

5:21

3

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:53

4

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:27

5

Take a Walk Through Bethlehem

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:47

6

Hallelujah

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:55

7

Santa Claus Is Back in Town

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:44

8

That's What I Want for Christmas

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:25

9

The Holly and the Ivy

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:54

10

Baby Jesus Is Born

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

4:06

11

Nuttin' for Christmas

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:35

12

Little Saint Nick

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:08

13

It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

4:18

14

Be-Bop Santa Claus

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:18

15

Christmas Time Is Here (Version 2)

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:41

16

Up on the House Top

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:15

17

Santa Baby

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:34

18

Merry Christmas Strait to You

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:03

19

Christmas Time Is Here

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:41

20

Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:37

21

Winter Wonderland

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:54

22

All Through the Night

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:28

23

Merry Christmas Everyone

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:19

24

Thank God It's Christmas

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

4:13

25

Auld Lang Syne

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

1:58

26

All I Want for Christmas Is You

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:45

27

Christmas in Prison

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:46

28

Angels We Have Heard on High

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:56

29

Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:25

30

Perfect Christmas Night

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:26

31

Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:27

32

Christmas Without You

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

3:49

33

We Three Kings

The Christmas ChorusJulemusikkWeihnachten

2:47