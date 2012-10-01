Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Come Fly with Me, Vol. 4

Come Fly with Me, Vol. 4

Frank Sinatra

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

I've Got You Under My Skin - Version 2

Frank Sinatra

1:59

2

I've Got You Under My Skin - Version 1

Frank Sinatra

3:04

3

I've Got You Under My Skin - St. Louis 1965

Frank Sinatra

3:35

4

I've Got You Under My Skin - Live in Tokyo 1962

Frank Sinatra

3:02

5

I've Got the World On a String - Melbourne 1955

Frank Sinatra

2:00

6

I've Got the World On a String - Blackpool Opera House 1953

Frank Sinatra

2:20

7

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Frank Sinatra

2:01

8

I'm in the Mood for Love

Frank Sinatra

2:07

9

I'll Get By

Frank Sinatra

3:07

10

I Sing the Songs

Frank Sinatra

4:25

11

I See Your Face Before Me - St. Louis 1965

Frank Sinatra

3:46

12

I See Your Face Before Me

Frank Sinatra

3:59

13

I Only Have Eyes for You - St. Louis 1965

Frank Sinatra

2:28

14

I Only Have Eyes for You - Las Vegas 1963

Frank Sinatra

2:13

15

I Get a Kick Out of You - Version 2

Frank Sinatra

3:00

16

I Get a Kick Out of You - Version 1

Frank Sinatra

2:55

17

I Get a Kick Out of You - Live in Tokyo 1962

Frank Sinatra

3:04

18

I Didn't Stand a Ghost of a Chance

Frank Sinatra

3:15

19

I Could Have Danced All Night - Live in Tokyo 1962

Frank Sinatra

3:05

20

I Concentrate On You

Frank Sinatra

3:05

1

I've Got You Under My Skin - Version 2

Frank Sinatra

1:59

2

I've Got You Under My Skin - Version 1

Frank Sinatra

3:04

3

I've Got You Under My Skin - St. Louis 1965

Frank Sinatra

3:35

4

I've Got You Under My Skin - Live in Tokyo 1962

Frank Sinatra

3:02

5

I've Got the World On a String - Melbourne 1955

Frank Sinatra

2:00

6

I've Got the World On a String - Blackpool Opera House 1953

Frank Sinatra

2:20

7

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Frank Sinatra

2:01

8

I'm in the Mood for Love

Frank Sinatra

2:07

9

I'll Get By

Frank Sinatra

3:07

10

I Sing the Songs

Frank Sinatra

4:25

11

I See Your Face Before Me - St. Louis 1965

Frank Sinatra

3:46

12

I See Your Face Before Me

Frank Sinatra

3:59

13

I Only Have Eyes for You - St. Louis 1965

Frank Sinatra

2:28

14

I Only Have Eyes for You - Las Vegas 1963

Frank Sinatra

2:13

15

I Get a Kick Out of You - Version 2

Frank Sinatra

3:00

16

I Get a Kick Out of You - Version 1

Frank Sinatra

2:55

17

I Get a Kick Out of You - Live in Tokyo 1962

Frank Sinatra

3:04

18

I Didn't Stand a Ghost of a Chance

Frank Sinatra

3:15

19

I Could Have Danced All Night - Live in Tokyo 1962

Frank Sinatra

3:05

20

I Concentrate On You

Frank Sinatra

3:05

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома My Way

My Way

Постер альбома Close to You

Close to You

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 4

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 4

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 3

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 3

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома 49 Essential Frank Sinatra Classics Vol. 3

49 Essential Frank Sinatra Classics Vol. 3

Постер альбома Frank Sinatra Anthology (All Tracks Remastered 2015)

Frank Sinatra Anthology (All Tracks Remastered 2015)

Постер альбома Romantic Music: Sensual Date Music for Passionate Lovemaking

Romantic Music: Sensual Date Music for Passionate Lovemaking

Постер альбома Live At Venaria Reale

Live At Venaria Reale

Постер альбома Танцует

Танцует

Постер альбома One Like You (Radio Version)

One Like You (Radio Version)