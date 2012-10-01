Слушатели
The Million Dollar Quartet
1
You Belong to My Heart
2
When the Saints Go Marching In
3
Walk That Lonesome Valley
4
There's No Place Like Home
5
That's My Desire
6
Summertime Has Passed and Gone
7
Soft and Tenderly
8
Rip It Up
9
Paralysed
10
Keeper of the Key
11
Jerry's Boogie
12
Is It So Strange
13
I Shall Not Be Moved
14
I Hear a Sweet Voice Calling
15
Don't Forbid Me
16
Don't Be Cruel
17
Crazy Arms
18
At the End of the Road
The Master Takes
