Альбом
Постер альбома Billy Cotton, Absent Friends

Billy Cotton, Absent Friends

Billy Cotton

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Absent Friends

Billy Cotton

1:44

2

Good Companions

Billy Cotton

1:52

3

The Rocking-Horse Cowboy

Billy Cotton

2:40

4

Little Child

Billy Cotton

3:21

5

Lizzie Borden

Billy Cotton

2:30

6

The Dam Busters March

Billy Cotton

2:20

7

Where Did the Chickie Lay His Eggie

Billy Cotton

2:36

8

The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane

Billy Cotton

2:43

9

Bob's Your Uncle, Fanny's Your Aunt

Billy Cotton

2:47

10

Crazy Mixed-Up Song

Billy Cotton

2:01

11

The Kid's Last Fight

Billy Cotton

3:03

12

Friends and Neighbours

Billy Cotton

2:28

13

Voulez-Vous Promenade

Billy Cotton

3:07

14

The Gang That Sang "Heart of My Heart"

Billy Cotton

2:46

15

Big 'Ead

Billy Cotton

2:40

16

When You Hear Big Ben

Billy Cotton

2:40

17

They're Changing Guard At Buckingham Palace

Billy Cotton

2:32

18

In a Golden Coach

Billy Cotton

3:18

19

Pot Luck

Billy Cotton

2:12

20

The Marrow Song

Billy Cotton

2:54

21

Lulu Had a Baby

Billy Cotton

2:34

22

The Homing Waltz

Billy Cotton

2:43

23

Auf Wiederseh'n, Sweetheart

Billy Cotton

2:47

24

Star of Hope

Billy Cotton

2:45

25

The Gandy Dancers' Ball

Billy Cotton

2:38

26

I'm Going to a Wedding

Billy Cotton

2:27

27

Oodles of Noodles

Billy Cotton

2:46

28

There's Always Room At Our House

Billy Cotton

2:46

29

I Wanna Say Hello

Billy Cotton

2:07

