Альбом
Постер альбома Cheek to Cheek, 60 Jazz Vocal Greats Vol. 1

Cheek to Cheek, 60 Jazz Vocal Greats Vol. 1

Various Artists

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

The Green Grass Grows All Around

Louis Jordan

2:55

2

All the Things You Are

Dick Haymes

1:57

3

St James' Infirmary

Louis Armstrong

3:16

4

AC-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive

Peggy Lee

1:19

5

Stop Beating Around the Mulberry Bush

Count BasieHis Orchestra

2:58

6

Ain't Misbehavin'

Fats Waller

4:17

7

I Got Rhythm

Ethel Waters

3:11

8

Careless Love

Henry Levine

2:47

9

I've Got the World On a String

Mel Tormé

2:00

10

Who Threw Whiskey in the Well?

Lucky MillinderHis Orchestra

2:59

11

Deep in a Dream

Connee Boswell

2:55

12

This Year's Kisses

Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra

2:26

13

Love Me or Leave Me

Doris Day

2:16

14

Don't Ever Leave Me

Carmen McRae

2:39

15

Fools Rush In

Frank Sinatra

3:15

16

I Can't Get Started

Sarah Vaughan

2:24

17

T'ain't What You Do (It's the Way That You Do It)

Ella Fitzgerald

2:59

18

They Say

Artie ShawHis Orchestra

2:46

19

Changes

Paul WhitemanHis Orchestra

2:56

20

Cheek to Cheek

Billy Eckstine

2:43

