Cheek to Cheek, 60 Jazz Vocal Greats Vol. 1

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
The Green Grass Grows All Around
Louis Jordan
2
All the Things You Are
Dick Haymes
3
St James' Infirmary
Louis Armstrong
4
AC-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive
Peggy Lee
5
Stop Beating Around the Mulberry Bush
Count BasieHis Orchestra
6
Ain't Misbehavin'
Fats Waller
7
I Got Rhythm
Ethel Waters
8
Careless Love
Henry Levine
9
I've Got the World On a String
Mel Tormé
10
Who Threw Whiskey in the Well?
Lucky MillinderHis Orchestra
11
Deep in a Dream
Connee Boswell
12
This Year's Kisses
Benny GoodmanHis Orchestra
13
Love Me or Leave Me
Doris Day
14
Don't Ever Leave Me
Carmen McRae
15
Fools Rush In
Frank Sinatra
16
I Can't Get Started
Sarah Vaughan
17
T'ain't What You Do (It's the Way That You Do It)
Ella Fitzgerald
18
They Say
Artie ShawHis Orchestra
19
Changes
Paul WhitemanHis Orchestra
20
Cheek to Cheek
Billy Eckstine